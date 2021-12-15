STALKER 2 turns you into a cryptocurrency NPC





STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl is the latest video game with blockchain technology and NFT. Players can use cryptocurrencies to obtain unique items or scan themselves into dystopian action games as unplayable characters (NPCs).

The news arrives just a week after Ubisoft announces its own NFT integration called Ubisoft Quartz. This will include the NFT in Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. STALKER 2’s blockchain integration is much more detailed, but raises even more questions.

The new feature is part of a program called STALKER Metaverse hosted on the NFT platform DMarket. Evgeniy Grygorovych, CEO of game publisher GSC GameWorld, describes the project as “the first AAA game with a unique meta-experience.” The press release states that this feature “uses blockchain technology to make the community own part of STALKER 2.”

STALKER Metaverse will start auctioning NFT drops in January, and users will be able to start registering later this month. Another “secret” drop will occur in February. It’s not clear what the player will buy. The press release states that you can get unique items that do not affect gameplay or give players an advantage. You can trade even before the game starts in April.

DMarket states that items will be able to move between chains and platforms. Please note that it can be used in at least one other game in GSC Game World. The Marketplace states that it is working with other publishers to make purchased items available in more games.

A more unique aspect of this is that the drop gives the player a chance to become an NPC in the game. People who purchase “metahuman” spots scan their portraits into the game via photogrammetry. That NPC will appear in every player’s game. So far, only one metahuman spot is available as part of the January drop. Space is limited and players can exchange their rights to become metahumans before the game begins.

In terms of pricing, DMarket is currently in a difficult situation. Bid information will be published along with additional auction details. DMarket and GSC Game World donate a portion of the profits they receive to charities as part of their social responsibility program.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl will be available on April 28, 2022 for PC and Xbox Series X / S.

