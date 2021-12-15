Tips on how to find a PS5 or Xbox Series X: Talking Tech Podcast





Hello listeners. This is Brett Molina. Welcome to Talking Tech. As you may know, one of the most popular tech items on this holiday is, to be honest, Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X since it was launched a year ago. To say they are the hottest tech gifts is a very understated expression. They were probably the most difficult tech item to overcome last year. Both were launched in 2020 and have been scrambled ever since. I’ve seen people scrambling who know the different ways they’re trying to get these consoles. And obviously, whether it’s for a vacation, just looking for a great gift for family and friends, or at other times, analyze how people are getting a PS5. Would you like to try it? Xbox series X.

I write about this in a story you can read at tech.usatoday.com. I was lucky enough to talk to a consumer who could buy a PlayStation 5 or a new Xbox. And I asked for some tips to understand what they are doing to get one of these devices. Really, that is, it’s getting harder and harder to get. You go to any retailer, and they aren’t on the shelves. You go online and they always say they are sold out. So how did they do it? The first advice I pulled away was that many consumers are open to all these different opportunities to buy a PS5 or Xbox. The PS5 target page is open. For example, the Amazon page for PS5 is open. It then keeps track of updates and constantly updates them to see if anything comes in. You can then buy it right away, add it to your cart, and do what you need to do.

One of the family members I spoke to in Tennessee was trying to get the Xbox Series X. They tried the Best Buy website and just checked it all day and tried it a few times. Finally, they are lucky. They found it. They got it, and then they went to Best Buy to pick it up. I’m just really vigilant. Suppose you find the retailer you want to buy and check your site every day, and even several times a day. It’s probably one way you can move on.

The next tip is that if you’re not using Twitter, Twitter may be your best friend. There are many accounts. Matt Swider pops out. He is a journalist with over 1 million followers on Twitter, tracking updates for restocks on various retailers of PS5 and Xbox Series X. He might pop a tweet and say “Hey …”. For example, “Wal-Mart has more PS5s. You can get them here.” Once again, how one reader chimes and sets an alert on Twitter every time this journalist makes a new tweet. Talked about and saw one about Wal-Mart replenishment. Entering, he got a PS5. There are several other accounts like this, but you can read about them in my story. Here you will be notified when fresh stock of PS5 or Xbox is available at any retail store.

The following tips, and I think this is really interesting and very important. This would really help if you find something and get it as soon as possible in terms of being able to do this. Make sure you already have an account with the retailer you are shopping for. Please submit not only your account but also information such as credit card information in advance. Because all you can do is really speed up the process of buying this console. One consumer who spoke to us in our story said, “You don’t always have it in your cart. You have to actually buy it and then own it.” So, if you have all your shipping and credit card information and you’re ready, when you see your PS5 or Xbox on your retailer’s website, pop it in and add it to your cart to create a virtual state. Become. Door as soon as possible.

Here are some useful tips, and again, if you beat this holiday as well as the holiday, this is something to try in January or until the supply of these consoles increases. No one knows when it will be, but I hope these tips help you. If you have any other thoughts on this, please let me know if you are successful and have any tips that we haven’t talked about. But again, you can read more about this at tech.usatoday.com.

