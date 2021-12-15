Nintendo Indie World Showcase: Biggest Announcements and Trailers





Nintendo concludes this year with its final indie world showcase. The 20-minute event revealed a great combination of games on Switch, including some surprises. We’ve seen new games from previously announced games such as Sea of ​​Stars and OlliOlli World, as well as famous indie switchports such as Chicory: A Colorful Stories and Omori. Some games are available today. This is the biggest announcement.

Dungeon Manchi.Chicory, Dungeon Manchi, etc. will be released today

The Nintendo eShop is getting several new titles today, including the long-awaited switchport for the beautiful painting adventure Chicory. Also coming today: Dungeon Munchies, an action game about hunting monsters and eating them. Timelie, a stealth puzzle game that controls time. And let’s play! Oink Games is a collection of Oink Games card and board games featuring local and online play.

The sea of ​​stars still looks gorgeous

First announced last year, Sea of ​​Stars is a 16-bit style role-playing game that acts as the first part of the action game The Messenger. The latest trailer shows off its beautiful world, along with the soundtrack to Yasunori Mitsuda, best known for his Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross scores. We plan to hit the switch later next year (along with PCs and other consoles).

Endling: Extinction is Forever makes things feel

Endling, the saddest game in today’s showcase, gives you the role of the last fox to protect the three cubs in a devastated world. If it doesn’t sound dark enough, stealth adventure has another twist. Depending on your choice, the turnip may not be able to get it all done. The game will hit Switch and other platforms next spring.

Omori will appear on Switch, along with several other story-driven games

Nintendo concludes the show by revealing that the acclaimed indie RPG Omori, which debuted on PC last year, will appear on Switch in the spring. Before that, I’ve seen some interesting story-driven games. This includes Loco Motive, a classic point-and-click adventure, as the name implies, a murder mystery on a train (next summer). And the next release from Creative on Afterlove EP, Coffee Talk (released next summer).

Two very different takes of co-op

If you are looking for some collaborative action, some good options were revealed in the showcase. Aliisha: Twin Goddesses Oblivion is an adventure of two players where two sisters have to work together to solve a puzzle. It is scheduled for next spring. At the other end of the spectrum is River City Girls 2. This is a classic fighting game that you can play solo, but it’s almost certainly more fun to play with your friends. It has both local and online play and will be available on Switch next summer.

