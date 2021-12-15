Google’s Area120 has launched Qaya, a service that provides a web store front for digital creators – TechCrunch





The Google team is launching a new service today called Qaya. This allows creators to easily set up a new web store front and sell their products and services directly to their viewers. This project is the latest from Google’s in-house project incubator, Area 120. This incubator was part of the company’s extensive reorganization, which went up in status after many of its previous projects ended up in various parts of Google, including the cloud. , Search, shopping, commerce department.

The new project, Qaya, was co-founded by Nathaniel Naddaff-Hafrey, the founder of Area 120. He previously worked on the job market Kormo, which targets the “next billion” Internet users, especially those in markets such as India and Indonesia. , And Bangladesh.

After hearing from dozens of creators how difficult and time-consuming it is to build a digital business, I came up with the idea of ​​Qaya, a service that can be sold directly to fans.

This solution allows creators to build a personalized web storefront with their products, services and other digital downloads. These digital downloads can be linked to YouTube Merch Shelf to integrate with Google Search and Google Shopping. Through these stores, creators can include photos, files, ebooks, digital art, photo filters and presets, productivity templates, knitting patterns, fitness videos and more.

In addition, if the author sells physical goods or services on other platforms, the import feature allows you to list these items on your Qaya page and give them your own personal brand.

Each store also gets its own custom URL in the form qaya.store / your-name or yourname.channel. This can be used in place of the links you place on social media sites created with the currently available “link inbio” solutions. Like Linktree and Beacons.

These services allow creators to build micro-websites that point to a variety of online presence, including social media channels, shops, blogs, music, and podcasts.

Like these services, the Qaya Store also allows creators to post links to other online profiles. This profile can be found at the top of the page under the creator’s name and biography. However, the bigger purpose of this site is not only as a landing page to connect fans to the profile of creators of other services, but also to connect fans directly to the content sold by creators.

Payment capabilities are built into Qaya, along with insights and analysis of how creators’ products work in terms of sales.

The company is currently rolling out the YouTube Merch Shelf integration for qualified YouTube creators participating in the beta version of Qaya. Over time, Qaya suggests that creators are aiming to sell more products, including “other types of digital products.” Google hasn’t said if that’s the case yet, but a veiled reference to NFTs.

According to Google, the new service will be in beta testing in the United States today, but non-US users will be able to join the waiting list while waiting for Qaya to roll out in their country. Creators who want access to the beta version of Qaya can request an invitation from the Qaya website.

