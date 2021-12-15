Amazon Fire TV Omni Review: A solid TV crazy about Alexa





The five new TVs in the Fire TV Omni series are Amazon’s first in-house manufactured TVs. Sure, they all offer 4K resolutions that support HDR, but here we’re focusing on the convenience of an integrated Fire OS rather than enhanced image quality. Pick, TCL6 series.

After using the 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series for a few weeks, adapt to the Fire OS interface, have Alexa pull up your favorite content, spend countless programming times, and see how it stacks up. confirmed.

Alexa smart big rugged TV

The Fire TV Omni doesn’t come with class-leading images or the best interface I’ve ever tested. It’s a first-generation product with great Alexa integration, concise voice control, and numerous smart features. However, for some people, the image quality may make you want a little more.

Who, what, how

Audience: Fire TV Omni is a TV for Amazon users who are crazy about Alexa, which emphasizes functionality over image quality.

What you need to know: The Fire TV Omni series provides a smooth Fire OS experience with easy access to content in combination with concise Alexa voice controls. However, there is also a promise that updates and support for AirPlay 2 will start soon, and there is potential. However, because Amazon chose the standard LED panel, it is not possible to get an all-star image with extraordinary vividness and rich contrast points.

How to compare this: Amazon focuses on the value and convenience of the Fire TV Omni series, but it’s not as good as a comparable-priced TV, the image quality is decent, and there’s no local dimming. This inevitably means that contrast and brightness are compromised. For those who want to focus on image quality, the TCL 6 Series is a better choice, but the Fire TV Omni captivates us with its Alexa integration for easy control and sophisticated design.

Slim bezel, aluminum edges, Alexa mic switch

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Manufactured by Insignia or Toshiba, the Fire TV looks better than ever on many TVs with a large bezel and a thick back. Still, given the affordability and built-in smarts, that wasn’t a big deal.

The Fire TV Omni spices up especially the larger 65-inch and 75-inch models. Here you’ll find a slim bezel that’s close to the TCL 5 and 6 series, but less sophisticated than Sony’s luxurious A90J. Amazon chose the same large size and sporty aluminum silver edging. This allows you to focus on the screen rather than the design elements. At least when it comes to branding from a physical design standpoint, there’s only one Fire TV logo in the center of the bottom bezel.

You can mount the Fire TV Omni VESA compatible on the wall or stand it on a flat surface with two built-in legs. The legs are quite similar to the TCL 5 or 6 series legs and require a screwdriver. Not as plug-and-play as some new Sony sets. This allows you to pay for just by putting your foot in.

In the center of the bottom of the TV is a rectangular box that acts as a status light and contains a switch to effectively kill the built-in microphone. This not only enables hands-free voice control, but also makes the TV effectively act as an Alexa-enabled speaker. When Alexa is listening, the box light glows blue, and when you flip the switch to mute the microphone, it glows red.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

The similarities with other Amazon products summarize much of the appeal of this new omni series, as convenience for Amazon customers is everything. If you’re a fan of Alexa, Prime Video, and Fire OS, you’re at home. In fact, purchasing Fire TV Omni from Amazon.com is linked to your account, which makes setup a lot easier. Simply connect to Wi-Fi, sign in to your Amazon.com account, and you’re ready to go. In some cases, it may remember the apps you use most often, but it cannot remember your password. This seems to be a killer feature.

Omni has four HDMI ports (one of which is eARC), a USB-A port, an Ethernet jack, an optical output, and a dedicated port for the IR extender. The latter is included and, like the ones used by other Amazon Fire TV products, is useful when deciding where to point the remote control.

Here you will see a slightly ergonomic back and numerous buttons. It works fine for controlling the Fire TV Omni series, but it’s not the best remote control I’ve ever tested. The honor lies in Apple’s 2nd generation Siri Remote.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

The TLDRs for the Fire TV Omni series are: The image quality of the 65-inch model is unacceptable, but it is neither comparable to nor better than the TV’s top pick, the TCL6 series. Here, vividness and contrast work together to create a great overall image. For most people, that’s fine.

However, it’s worth noting that Amazon’s central focus is not on image quality. In fact, in our parallel testing, the Fire TV Omni is the best match for the TCL5 series. Obviously, much attention is being paid to the integration of smart ecosystems with other digital services.

One of the things that the Fire TV Omni lacks is local dimming. This is the key to better image creation, better detail in dim scenes, bright spots without distortion, and better HDR mode. While offering overall better image quality than the budget option Vizio V Series, the best option, the TCL 6 Series, features mini LEDs for more precise control and higher quality visuals.

Let’s take a look at some recent episodes of Hawkeye at Disney +. The night scene provides the vibrancy and atmosphere of a New York City holiday, but lacks the details around the bright lights, in contrast to most dim scenes. Brilliant colors are less pop and more general details are lost in dark environments. The LED panels here are backlit and don’t fit into what you would expect a TV in this price range to reproduce. As long as it’s not too off-axis, the viewing angle is similar to the TCL5-Series and it’s an overall enjoyable experience.

Anyone who enjoys customization may be disappointed because the image settings here are minimal. The 65-inch and 75-inch models support Dolby Vision for a more immersive experience, but less noticeable than high-end TVs and the 6 Series.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

In the world of smart TVs, searching for content is easy. This means you don’t have to buy a third party streaming stick or external box to plug in. FireTV Omni runs Fire OS and can access hundreds to hundreds of streaming services. Includes HBO Max, Disney +, Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu. And with easy access to Alexa, you don’t have to mess around with the remote control. Its well-thought-out, cohesive experience reflects what you’ll see from the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The difference is that it is integrated into the TV itself.

It’s a very visual and fairly crowded experience, rotating content and incorporating lines into the lines of apps, recommended services, and even recommended movies and TV shows, as expected on Fire OS. The most disappointing part of the layout is the advertising banner that decorates the interface. This can include the new Prime Video Show and shows that Amazon is promoting on another service. Below all this, there are three main menus, including Home, Search, and Live, and next to them are the apps you use most often.

You can use your own voice instead of searching for the menu with the remote control. For example, open Alexa, Netflix or Alexa and launch Borat2 with Amazon Prime Video. Remember that Amazon has gained a lot of experience in voice dictation and response. We believe this will make up for the crowded user interface.

I like voice much more than physical controls, but if you don’t want to use a always-on mic, you can turn off the mic and use Alexa manually via a physical remote control. (But you can consider another TV with this in mind) Omnis is a superpower). Amazon also hints at new apps and experiences coming up in the future.

For example, Zoom is arriving soon and you can connect your webcam and make video calls directly from your TV. Support for Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2, which can be easily cast from Apple devices, is also being rolled out. Please update this if you have the opportunity to try everything.

The Fire TV Omni doesn’t come with class-leading images or the best interface I’ve ever tested. This product is Amazon’s first-generation in-house product, and it does a lot of things right, including always-on wakeward capabilities and convenient interaction and control with Alexa via an easy-to-use Fire OS with built-in core. I am. Streaming service. The design is sophisticated, but the image quality is more sought after by enthusiasts and is not comparable to our top pick, the TCL6 series.

Overall, the Fire TV Omni is a great product, but we hope you’ll get a versatile upgrade through software updates and ultimately the next generation with high-quality hardware. For now, if you’re investing heavily in the Amazon ecosystem and want it as your main TV experience, it’s worth a look. Otherwise, we suggest other options such as TCL’s Roku TV.

