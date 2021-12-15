Google tells its employees: Follow vaccination rules or lose wages and get fired





According to an internal document obtained by CNBC, in a memo circulated by leadership, Google will have to obey vaccination rules or face employees losing wages and eventually losing their jobs. I told you.

According to notes from leadership traveling around the company, employees will state their vaccination status by December 3, upload documents showing vaccination evidence, or apply for a religious or medical exemption. I had to start an application to do so.

From that date onwards, Google has announced that it will begin contacting employees who have not updated their status, have not been vaccinated, or have been denied an exemption request, according to CNBC.

The document stated that employees who did not comply with the vaccination rules by January 18 would be put on 30 days of paid leave.

If the situation is not resolved by then, the company will put those employees on unpaid personal leave for up to 6 months and then terminate their employment.

While many companies are delaying their return to the office plan and larger and smaller companies are preparing for more flexible future jobs, Google has said that at some point in 2022, it will come to the office at least three days a week. Requesting employees. CNBC.

The Biden administration has ordered US companies with more than 100 employees to ensure complete vaccination or weekly testing of COVID-19 by January 18.

A federal court ruling in November suspended an executive order.

Despite a federal court ruling, Google will ask employees to upload their vaccination status to the company’s tracking system, regardless of whether they plan to work remotely or come to the office. I asked for it.

Google has more than 150,000 employees.

The vaccine mission was met hostilely by hundreds of people who signed a manifesto against the requirements. Leadership said it applies to all employees, whether or not they work in a physical office.

