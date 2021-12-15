Discover the latest lineup of indie games heading to Nintendo Switch at the new Indie World Showcase, Nintendo





Discover the latest lineup of indie games heading to Nintendo Switch at the new Indie World Showcase

It’s time to prepare the spirit of adventure and the Nintendo Switch wishlist! Today, at the presentation of the new Indie World Showcase, Nintendo and its publishing and development partners around the world unveiled details of the 19 indie games that will be featured in the Nintendo Switch family of systems. This includes four titles arriving today. DungeonMunchies, Lets Play! Oink Games, Chicory: Colorful stories and timely. The highlights of the video include the beginning of a moving journey of Herobeat Studios’ Endling Extinction is Forever and Sabotage Studio’s Sea of ​​Stars. The first part of a messenger RPG, it has the wild magical power to block the sun and the moon. Other games featured in today’s showcase include Afterlove EP’s first look, a hearty rhythm game and story adventure, and the music puzzle adventure game Figment 2: Creed Valley. It has a free demo available later today.

Nintendo’s longtime fans and new Nintendo Switch owners are looking forward to discovering a calendar full of new indie jewels. Developer relations. To be a pioneering independent developer who creates these beautiful experiences for Nintendo Switch players and helps Nintendo Switch continue to be a diverse gaming destination that entertains and delights us in amazing ways. Thank you.

To watch the entire Indie World video, visit https://www.nintendo.com/indie-world/. Here are some of the highlights revealed in the video:

This first part of Sabotage Studio’s Sea of ​​Stars: Messenger is the story of Solstice’s two children, the Moon Monk and the Solar Blade Dancer. Classic RPG fans with modernized elements want to check out the inspiring story of this game, full of twists and turns, fluid and engaging turn-based combat, and a free-moving world. You will think. In addition, it features the music of the famous Yasunori Mitsuda, who composed the music for Chrono Trigger, Chrono Cross and Xenoblade 2! The Sea of ​​Stars will be available on Nintendo Switch during the 2022 holiday season. Aliisha Underscore Twin Goddess Oblivion: In this puzzle game, cooperation is key to safely navigating remote temples. Whether you’re out alone or collaborating with a friend to explore the game, twin sisters Aisha and Lisha need to exchange clues and operate devices that help them get deeper into the temple. I have. But keep in mind that the temple is filled with menacing monsters of all kinds and dangerous traps. Some of them can cause different endings. Heartfelt music, coupled with emotional stories, complements your journey to uncover the secrets within. Aliisha The Oblivion of Twin Goddesses will be available on Nintendo Switch in the spring of 2022. Endling Extinction is forever from Herobeat Studios: As the last mother fox, you need to keep three cubs alive and safe in a devastated world of humanity. A fusion of stealth, survival and adventure, you’ll navigate a devastated environment to reach one place on earth where humans won’t hurt you. After all, the number of cubs that survive a dangerous journey is up to you. Endling Extinction will be available on Nintendo Switch in the spring of 2022 for Forever. Figure 2: Bedtime Digital Game Creed Valley: Get through the rhythmic world set in the human mind with this music puzzle adventure game. Nightmares are spreading confusion throughout the sequel to the award-winning game Figment. It’s up to you to put an end to their horrific plans. Play solo or locally * with your friends while taking part in battles with a trusted sword, manipulating the environment to solve fascinating puzzles, and symphonic confrontations with musically menacing bosses. please. Figure 2: Creed Valley will launch a symphony on Nintendo Switch in February 2022, and a free demo will be available today at the Nintendo eShop! Roll7’s OlliOlli World: Float through the vibrant and vibrant world of Radlandia, grind, deceive and infuse colorful characters to find Gnarvana and discover the mysterious skating gods. .. Take on missions and challenges, make new friends along the way and traverse a fun and strange world. OlliOlli World will appear on Nintendo Switch on February 8, 2022, and pre-orders will begin later today at the Nintendo eShop! Pikselnesia’s Afterlove EP: What Comes After and Coffee Talk’s creative director tells a moving story about love, loss and lyricism. Set in Jakarta, Indonesia, Afterlove EP focuses on the young musician Lama, who is struggling to compose after her girlfriend Shinta’s death. Afterlove EP, a mixtape of visual novels, rhythm games and narrative adventures, challenges you to complete a musical EP to fulfill your promise with Cinta. There are multiple endings based on your choice, as well as the original soundtrack of the Indonesian band Lalphalpha and the impressive art direction of Soyatu. It will start anew with Afterlove EP and will be released on Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2022. Ride Robust Games’ Loco Motive: Reuss Express and investigate Lady Unterwald’s suspicious death in this single-player point-and-click comedy adventure. You play as a detained lawyer, amateur detective, and sting operation at various points in the story. Along the way, you’ll meet a full voice cast of quirky characters, solve head-wrenching puzzles, and prove your innocence. Understand Whodunit … and understand what Loco’s motives have driven them to murder in the first place. Loco Motive will steam roll to the Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2022. River City Girls 2: WayForward is back with the sequel to the acclaimed Beat M-up River City Girls. In River City, with higher stakes, more sneaky streets, and even more of the best humor, problems again arise. Dominate one of the six characters, including the returning powers Kyoko and Misako. River City Girls 2 features new moves, enemies, areas, items, not to mention branch paths, and a new soundtrack by the first game composer, Megamma Kuduffy. Fly your fist alone or team up with your friends locally or online. ** River City Girls 2 will be available on Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2022. maJAJa Dungeon Munch: If you have a munch, this 2D side-scrolling action platformer definitely needs to satisfy your thirst. Hunt down, cook and eat monsters with the help of the undead Necro Chef Shimmer! There are about 100 dishes that offer a variety of abilities. Mix to get a meal that suits your play style. With eclectic character casts, hilarious side-split stories, and fascinating 2D pixel art, have a greedy appetite when Dungeon Munchies digs into the Nintendo Switch later today! Let’s play! Oink Games’ Oink Games: A collection of developers’ Oink Games board games is coming to Nintendo Switch. Continue your thrilling and dangerous treasure hunt in Deep Sea Adventure. Become the biggest investor in startups. Catch the rough villain and don’t get caught by the fake artist going to New York. Collect supplies with fellow astronauts to survive the Moon Adventure. The game is designed to be easy to understand while capturing the feel of the original desktop version. Play all games locally * and online ** with friends near and far! Start Game Night with Lets Play! Oink Games will be available later today as a timed console exclusively for Nintendo Switch! OMOCAT, LLC’s OMORI: Travel between two strange and vibrant worlds, each full of colorful friends and enemies, discovering a forgotten past. Experience an unconventional story and turn-based battle system, and add warm illustrations of renowned artist OMOCAT, who created, created, directed, and coded many of the games. The acclaimed RPG OMORI will be released on Nintendo Switch in the spring of 2022. Chicory: A colorful story from the team Chicory: A painting adventure game about trying to be someone, Chicory: A colorful story takes place in the world of coloring books where you can draw anything. Use the power of painting to explore new places, solve puzzles, help your friends and change the world. Chicory, a superstar artist and brusher, is missing and all the colors of her land have disappeared with her. It’s up to you to pick up her brush and fill it out for her, Chicorys is her number one fan. It’s a big job, but you’re probably ready for it! Chicory: A If a colorful story appears on Nintendo Switch late today, get ready to make a big splash! Urnique Studio’s Timelie: Timelie is a stealth puzzle adventure where you can control your time like a media player. Perceive future events, plan escape strategies from the past, sneak up on past enemies, and manipulate time on this dating journey featuring a mysterious cat and a girl with precognition. Control both the girl and the cat at the same time, coordinate movements and actions to complement each other, escape detection, distract the enemy, and eventually escape the trapped world. As timely creeps in, let yourself be in a vibrant world filled with colorful abstractions and surrealistic visuals. Nintendo Switch demos and full games will be available late today! Klei Entertainment’s Dont Starve Together: Fight, cultivate, build and explore together in a standalone multiplayer extension to Dont Starve, an uncompromising wilderness survival game. Enter a strange and unexplored world full of strange creatures, hidden dangers and ancient secrets. Choose from over 12 playable survivors with unique powers to help you unravel the constant mystery. Collaborate with friends in private games and find new friends online. From 10 am on December 15th to 11:59 pm on December 21st, members of Nintendo Switch Online will be able to download and try the original Dont Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition game in their latest game trial. The game trial save data is not deleted at the end of the trial, so if you purchase the game later, you can resume from where you left off.

The indie world presentation also featured upcoming indie game montages such as Gerda: A Flame in Winter, GRIME, Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery, Parkasaurus, and Baby Storm. All of this will soon be directed to the Nintendo Switch.

Keep in mind that Nintendo Switch has parental controls that allow adults to manage content that their children can access.

