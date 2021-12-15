Indy’s pedestrian-friendly 16 Tech Bridge, more people, fewer cars





“This will be part of the neighborhood”: Vop Osili talks about 16 technological developments in the West

City of Indianapolis-Vop Osili, Chairman of the County Council, talks on August 4, 2020 about the 16 Tech Innovation Districts west of Indianapolis.

Jenna Watson

Designed by 16 Tech Community Corporation, released Wednesday, the new bridge over Fall Creek, which connects downtown Indianapolis’s medical and university campuses to the 16 Tech Innovation District, is more accessible than a car.

More than half of the square foot is reserved for biking and pedestrian traffic and is protected from two barrier lanes. This is the first bridge in Indianapolis to give non-vehicles a majority share. New release.

Completed in late 2023 or early 2024, the bridge will connect 16 Tech with the University of Indianapolis-University of Purdue Indianapolis and IU School of Medicine campuses, as well as hospitals along 10th Avenue and the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. It is funded by the city and will be part of a $ 38 million Lily Fund grant. This grant was also used to develop the Innovation District.

According to 16 Tech, this bridge is the first in the United States to resemble a suspension bridge, but instead of the typical large vertical mast, small masts are fan-shaped.

The purpose of this mast design is to mimic the flow of fall creeks, mimicking tree trunks and branches, and wave-like steel ribbons across the mast.

Consulting firms Schlaich Bergermann Partner (Germany) and Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (New York City) led a design team that included four Indianapolis companies.

The team spent six months seeking feedback from its western and northwestern neighborhoods through research, meetings, and solicitations. According to a 16 Tech press release, this community feedback has influenced the inclusion of accessible public spaces and the natural look and feel of design.

16 Tech will hold a public meeting on Friday at 9am to provide details of the bridge. Register here.

Contact IndyStar Transport Reporter Kayla Dwyer ([email protected]) or follow her on Twitter @ kayla_dwyer17.

