LG is probably developing three new Apple displays, including the Pro Display XDR with an Apple silicon chip.





LG has three new stand-alone displays for Apple, including one based on the current 24-inch iMac, one based on the upcoming 27-inch iMac, and a 32-inch model that could be the new Pro Display XDR. I am developing. According to Twitter account @dylandkt, it uses an Apple silicon chip and has a near-accurate track record in Apple-related rumors.

In a Twitter thread, the leaker said the display is currently housed in an unbranded enclosure, but given that it has similar specifications to the iMac and Pro Display XDR models, the display is for Apple. He thinks there is a possibility.

🧵 Thread 1/4: There are 3 LG displays in an unbranded enclosure for use as an external monitor under initial development. Two of them have the same specifications as the upcoming 27-inch and current 24-inch iMac displays. — Dylan (@dylandkt) December 15, 2021

The leaker added that the 27-inch and 32-inch displays seem to have ProMotion’s 120Hz variable refresh rate mini LED displays, and that the 32-inch display seems to have an unspecified Apple silicon chip. rice field.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman first reported that Apple is working on a more affordable consumer-level stand-alone display than the $ 4,999 Pro Display XDR. If today’s information proves accurate, the display may be available in both 24-inch and 27. -Inch size. These will be the first Apple-branded consumer-level external displays since Apple stopped selling Thunderbolt Display in 2016.

Most of the information @dylandkt shares today is in line with previous rumors from display industry analyst Ross Young. Ross Young said this week that Apple plans to release a new 27-inch iMac with a mini LED display in the first half of 2022. .. 9to5Mac also reported that Apple is working on a new Pro Display XDR with an A13 chip.

