These could be Google’s watch faces on the “Pixel Watch”





The latest version of Android Studio’s Wear OS 3 emulator provides a preview of what looks like Google’s long-rumored “Pixel Watch” watch face.

In May, at Google I / O 2021, the company launched the newly announced emulator for Wear OS 3. Samsung then released the Galaxy Watch 4, which acts as the first device to run on Wear OS 3. Numerous Samsung-specific changes.

Currently, other OEMs such as Fossil and Mobvoi do not own watches with Wear OS 3 until sometime in 2022. This leaves the emulator in Android Studio and lets you experience what the stock version of Wear OS 3 will look like in future watches. ..

Over the past few months, Google has been steadily updating this emulator with new apps and software. Just this week, Reddit Android fans have shown that the Wear OS emulator has had a lot of changes since it was first seen in May.

Deepening into this updated experience, the APK Insight team found the video in a file on the Wear OS 3s emulator. The video shows a variety of watch faces available on future Wear OS devices.

A total of 10 watch faces are on display, including one that prominently displays the Fitbit logo. More importantly, the two watch faces in the photo below were also seen in the internal rendering of the Pixel Watch shared by YouTube’s Front Page Tech earlier this month.

This strongly suggests that this collection of watch faces is targeted at the long-rumored Google Pixel Watch. If so, take a closer look at each watch face and what they offer.

First, you’ll see a very simple face that shows the time numerically, with a pleasing shade of pink. The second follows a similar design, but has complex issues surrounding time on three sides with information about weather, heart rate, and dates.

The third aspect shown in both videos is a numerical representation of the time, surrounded by a step counter that gradually fills the progress ring around the border of the screen. In particular, this watch face has a shoe icon next to the number of steps. The design of this shoe is the same as that used in the Fitbit app today to represent steps.

The fourth clock face is an artistic depiction of something like a landscape, where the primary colors of the design gradually change as the sun moves under the sky. Since the time displayed on the clock does not change, it is unknown whether the sun will move according to the time.

The following three watch faces all appear to vary from each other. Each features the same design of a very thick hour hand, a thin minute hand, and a slim second hand. The difference lies in the number of complications displayed, such as weather, steps, etc., and how the number of clocks is displayed.

The next watchface after that shows the current time in the center and two rotating wheels that represent the minutes and seconds.

The penultimate watch face is off-center and has three complications on the right. The last watch face shown in the video is one of the most interesting because it features a prominent Fitbit logo and uses the colors normally associated with the app.

Interestingly, these last two watch faces are not included in the alternative version of the video in the same location. As far as we know, this second video is for use outside the United States, and these two faces announced in May and perhaps the wider Fitbit integration of Wear OS are initially US devices. It may be dedicated.

One thing that’s clear enough from these watch faces is that Google intends to give the next-generation Android smartwatches, including the Pixel Watch, a colorful and playful design. This can easily be seen as a continuation of the effort the company started with Material You on Android 12.

Wear OS Details:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/12/15/likely-watchfaces-google-pixel-watch-fitbit-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos