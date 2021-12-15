Restaurant & Food Group Leverages Joe Donnelly to Lead Growth





Informa Connect’s Restaurant & Food Group, a leading B2B integrated media group in the food services and food retail industry, has appointed Joe Donnelly as Group Director and Publisher to oversee the growth and digital innovation of media and event brands.

In his new role, Donnelly will drive the revenue and lead the development of media products for award-winning group brands such as Nations Restaurant News, Supermarket News, Restaurant Hospitality, Food Management and CREATE: The Future of Foodservice. I will take responsibility.

According to Donnelly, we are delighted to be part of this unparalleled group of media brands and look forward to building a culture of innovation that will accelerate growth over the next few years. The ability of the Restaurant & Food Group to attract audiences, empower customers and connect business leaders is unmatched and we look forward to taking the brand to new heights.

Donnelly on the left has more than 15 years of experience in launching, leading and growing the B2B media brand and has a solid track record of running the business throughout the period of rapid growth. He joined Informa Tech, a division of Informa PLC, the parent company of Restaurant & Food Group, and recently led a strategic team whose mission is to accelerate digital revenue and data growth across the business.

Susan Simanski, Sales Director for Restaurant & Food Group, said Joe has a deep understanding of the intersection of technology and business and will be able to provide customers with the sophisticated solutions they need to grow their business. I am saying. His proven ability to create cutting-edge products and services in the B2B market strengthens our position as a partner of choice for food service and food retail leaders.

Over the past few years, new technologies have radically changed the restaurants and retail businesses covered by editors. Sam Oches, editorial director of Restaurant & Food Group, says the media business has also evolved. Jaws’ success in digital media helps open up new opportunities to create the compelling and highly interactive experiences that readers today expect.

Donnelly came to Informa with an acquisition and promoted the sale to Informa, the world’s leading high-tech brand as an equity owner, in 2016. At that time, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Light Reading. Since joining Informa, Joe has held many senior management positions, launching and leading a variety of strategic B2B businesses and communities for technology professionals.

