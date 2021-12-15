Quantum physics needs imaginary numbers to explain reality





Imaginary numbers may look like unicorns or goblins, but they have nothing to do with reality.

However, it turns out that imaginary numbers are essential to explain the underlying substance. They seem to be woven into the structure of quantum mechanics, a mathematics that describes the domain of molecules, atoms, and subatomic particles. Theories that follow the rules of quantum physics require imaginary numbers to describe the real world, suggested by two new experiments.

Imaginary numbers result from taking the square root of a negative number. They often appear in equations as mathematical tools to facilitate calculations. However, everything we could actually measure about the world was expressed in real numbers, using normal non-imaginary numbers (SN: 5/8/18). It also applies to quantum physics. Imaginary numbers appear in the inner workings of theory, but all possible measurements produce real numbers.

The prominent use of quantum theory of the sum of imaginary and real complex numbers has embarrassed its founders, including physicist Erwin Schlinger. From the early days of quantum theory, complex numbers have been treated as a mathematical convenience rather than a basic component, says Jingyun Fan, a physicist at the South Science and Technology University in Shenzhen, China.

Sign up for updates from science news

Headlines and summaries of the latest science news articles delivered to your inbox

Thank you for signing up!

I had a problem signing up.

Some physicists try to build quantum theory using only real numbers, avoiding fictitious realms in a version called real quantum mechanics. But without testing of such theories, the question remains whether imaginary numbers are really needed in quantum physics, or just a useful computational tool.

A type of experiment known as the Bell experiment solved a different quantum conundrum and proved that quantum mechanics really requires a strange quantum coupling between particles called entanglement (SN: 8/28 /). 15). We have begun to wonder if this kind of experiment can be countered by actual quantum mechanics, says Miguel Navascus, a theoretical physicist at the Quantum Optics and Quantum Information Vienna Institute. He and his colleagues planned the experiment in a paper posted online on arXiv.org in January 2021 and published in Nature on December 15.

In this project, researchers send pairs of intertwined particles from two different sources to three different people, named Alice, Bob, and Charlie, according to traditional physics terminology. Alice receives one particle and can measure it using different settings of her choice. Charlie does the same. Bob receives two particles and performs a special type of measurement to entangle the particles Alice and Charlie received. Actual quantum theory without imaginary numbers predicts different results from standard quantum physics and allows experiments to distinguish which is correct.

Fans and colleagues have conducted such experiments with photons or particles of light and reported in a paper published in Physical Review Letters. By studying how the results of Alice, Charlie, and Bobs are compared in many measurements, Fan, Navascus, and colleagues show that the data can only be described by complex quantum theory.

Another team of physicists conducted experiments based on the same concept using quantum computers made of superconductors, which are materials that conduct electricity without resistance. Those researchers also discovered that quantum physics requires complex numbers and reported in another paper published in Physical Review Letters. Chao-Yang Lu, a quantum physicist at the University of Science and Technology of China, who co-authored this study, is interested in why complex numbers are needed and play a fundamental role in quantum mechanics.

However, the results do not rule out all theories that avoid imaginary numbers, says Jerry Finkelstein, a theoretical physicist at Lawrence Berkeley’s National Laboratory in California, was not involved in the new study. This study excluded certain theories based on real numbers, that is, those that follow the conventions of quantum mechanics. It is still possible to explain the results without imaginary numbers by using theories that break standard quantum rules. But those theories run into other conceptual problems and become ugly, he says. But if you are willing to put up with ugliness, you can have real quantum theory.

Despite the warning, other physicists agree that the conundrum posed by the new discovery is compelling. Krister Shalm, a physicist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Boulder, Colorado, finds it intriguing to ask why quantum mechanics is so. This is a very interesting and thought-provoking question.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencenews.org/article/quantum-physics-imaginary-numbers-math-reality The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos