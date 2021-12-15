Tesla, Mastercard, Google’s Top for the Future: IMD Survey





According to a global survey released Wednesday, Tesla, Lulu Lemon, Mastercard and Google have emerged as the best companies in their respective industries in terms of preparing for the future in the post-pandemic world. The Future Readiness Indicator Report, published by the Swiss-based Institute for Business Development (IMD), surveys more than 10 years of data (2010-2021) and makes listed companies a post-pandemic economy against competitors. The potential for survival in a rapidly and frequently changing world.

We analyzed 86 high-profit companies in four high-profit industries: fashion and retail, automotive, financial services, and technology.

There are no Indian companies on the list, but the United States led the chart with 40 companies, followed by seven companies each from China and Germany. 6 each from France and Japan. 4 each from Switzerland and the UK. 3 people from South Korea. Two from Sweden. One each from Argentina, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain and Taiwan.

Professor Howard Yu, author of Future Readiness Indicator, said the number of unicorns from India surpassed China for the first time in 2021 and billion-dollar companies such as Flipkart, Snapdeal and Ola have created a storm in India’s startup ecosystem. I did.

“Established IT companies have a long history of bringing multinationals to the region, but our rankings show that the bottleneck is at the infrastructure level in India, not private citizens. At the national level. ”

According to the professor, none of the top companies in the automotive sector are from India, but not because companies like Tata and Mahindra can’t innovate.

“They (can innovate). But tomorrow’s smart vehicles are primarily based on software and electronics that interact with urban infrastructure. Even when EVs take off, a network of superchargers. Is required.

“Chinese car makers NIO and BYD not only rely on their own ingenuity, but also benefit from the advanced infrastructure built by the state. NIO is a battery replacement station without state-level support. Is impossible to develop, “says Yu. Said.

“Business ease remains important. Over 40 years of liberalization have pushed India forward, but there is still a long way to go to compete globally.

“The way the government deals with technological turmoil does not outweigh the global competition, but the state government may act to maintain India on a notable corporate world map in 2022. You can, you have to act, “said the professor.

Studies show that companies that turn to new trends before the pandemic overtakes competitors act as dramatic test cases, rewarding companies that have built their capabilities in advance, no.

According to the survey, sportswear brands Lulu Lemon and Nike ranked first and second, followed by luxury brands Hermes, Barbary, Kering and LVMH in the fashion and retail segment.

In the automotive space, Tesla has taken the top spot, with four traditional automakers, Toyota, BMW, Ford and Hyundai, in second to fifth place.

In the financial services sector, Mastercard and Visa led the rankings, followed by Ant Group, Square and Paypal.

In the field of technology, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, and AMD’s top five US-based semiconductor companies are all entrepreneurial, wanting to diverge from their core business, and scale up quickly. It has the ability. , And according to research, a shared internal vision of the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/company/corporate-trends/tesla-mastercard-google-top-companies-for-future-readiness-imd-research/articleshow/88300305.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos