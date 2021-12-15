Xandar Kardian Raises $ 10 Million For Contactless Health Monitoring Technology





Toronto-based health tech company Xandar Kardian has secured $ 10 million in a Series A round from Phoenix Venture Partners, Portfolia Active Aging & Longevity Fund, Taronga Ventures, and other private investors.

Incorporated in 2017, Xander Kardian is developing a contactless health monitoring solution that utilizes digital ultra-wideband radar signal processing.

In April, the XK300 Autonomous Health Monitoring Solution was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. The system can be used at home or in a medical facility to predict your health by monitoring your resting heart rate and breathing rate.

Its radar technology can also be implemented in smart buildings, providing real-time occupancy measurements for commercial and public building operators. This system enables effective energy optimization compared to passive infrared motion sensors.

Xandar Kardian said more than 23 patents have been granted and 11 is still pending.

The business is based in Canada, while the R & D lab is based in Seoul, South Korea. Xandar Kardian also has offices in Chicago, Connecticut and Hartford.

The company’s research on radar technology began in 2011 with 15 PhD candidates. The startup claims to be the first company to commercialize radar technology in airports, banks, correctional facilities, Class A office buildings, shopping malls, long-term care facilities and hospitals.

Crunchbase reports that Xander Kardians’ past funding includes a $ 3 million seed round in December 2019 and a $ 650,000 investment in April 2018.

Sam Yang, CEO and co-founder of Xandar Kardian, said the new capital will support the commercial expansion of healthcare solutions and the expansion of the real estate technology business.

As a serial entrepreneur, Yang co-founded a number of companies before co-founding Xander Kardian with Chief Technology Officer James Cho. In 2014, Yang became a co-founder of the smartwatch company Kairos. He also headed Zenesis Electronics in 2011.

