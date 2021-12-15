Sprinter Cell Remake under development at Ubisoft Toronto





Ubisoft Toronto has launched a series of the same name and is developing a remake of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, a stealth shooter that introduced Sam Fisher’s character to players. Ubisoft announced a remake on Wednesday in a developer interview and a long YouTube retrospective covering the original 2002 game.

The Splinter Cell will be remade with the Ubisofts Snowdrop engine that the company introduced at Tom Clancys The Division in 2016. In an interview, technical producer Peter Handlinos is enough to miss the entire console generation from the last Splinter Cell game (2013 Splinter Cell: Blacklist), despite the appeal of the series’ enthusiastic fans. I admitted that time has passed.

According to Handrinos, we would take the time to explore what this means for us to light and shadow, animation technology, gameplay, AI, and even audio.I want to take it [fans] Something new, but connecting them to the feeling they had 20 years ago, playing the masterpiece for the first time.

No release date or window has been specified for the sprinter cell remake. The original game released on GameCube, PlayStation 2, Windows PC and Xbox will be 20 years old in 2022.

According to an October report, new Splinter Cell for both PCs and consoles was under development at Ubisoft studios other than Ubisoft Montreal, which developed the first seven titles in the series. Ubisoft did not confirm or respond to a request for comment on the report.

With this remake, creative director Chris Oti said he is laying a solid foundation for the future of Splinter Cell without giving details.

In September 2020, Ubisoft announced a remake of the 2003 Prince of Persia. Sands of Time was under development at Ubisoft Pune, India. Originally launched in January 2021, it was initially delayed by two months and then indefinitely provided developers with additional time to provide a fresh remake that was faithful to the original.

