Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and James Corden unite for Google commercials





Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and James Corden are all doing extra work tonight.

The three late-night hosts will nod to Google on Wednesday night to make a new commercial from the company that emphasizes how consumers have sought healing and return in difficult years. This is part of a rare triple play that interweaves the advertiser’s message. Three different midnight programs of the same period.

The project has been running for almost three months, says Jomina, Senior Vice President of Sales at ViacomCBS News, Midnight and Daytime, which broadcasts the “Late Late Show” and “The Late Show” on CBS. Comedy Central’s “Daily Show”.

“There is a matrix of things that must be managed for a successful run,” Mina says in an interview. Within the challenge, each of the three shows handles ad placement in its own way. For example, Colbert’s “Late Show” plans to take a commercial break from the Wednesday night broadcast and add content.

“Each show delivers this message in their own voice and in their own tone,” says Mina.

At another time, late-night product placement wasn’t getting much attention when David Letterman and Jay Leno were upset. Letterman had a good reputation within CBS for avoiding this practice, but in 2008 it decided to allow Mazda’s in-show segment, which is part of Ford, one of CBS’s largest late-night sponsors. I agreed. Since then, Jimmy Kimmel has accepted to perform commercials at the show, Jimmy Fallon nods to Samsung in a program that uses the electronics manufacturer’s equipment, and James Corden in a set of Heineken and Anheuser-Busch drinks. InBev put the full bar.

Advertisers prefer to be seen with a late-night host because they are laser-focused on the events and news of the day. This allows sponsors to become more relevant to the consumers they see at home. You can also use social media to draw attention to your segments, often benefiting from clips published by the show’s own social feed. Google says how all three midnight hosts “all cultural experts in each respect” “make this year unique but their own personal, relevant, genuine expression.” I would like to see if it will be offered to. Statement provided by email.

And advertisers can achieve that at a much lower price than what is normally required for prime-time commercials.

According to the Standard Media Index, an ad spend tracker, the average cost of a 30-second ad at Colbert’s “late show” in the first decade of the year was $ 21,511. The average price of the 30-second “Daily Show” spot during that period was $ 9,884, while the average price of the “Late Rate Show” 30-second commercial was $ 4,745. Commercials shown on prime-time shows can cost tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on the date of the show and the size of the viewer.

Midnight appearances usually bring extra money to shows and broadcasters. Mina says that transactions to incorporate advertisers into the program usually include an “integration fee.” Another one for manufacturing costs, if applicable.

Google has steadily sought to connect with its we-hour audience. In 2018, the company worked with Colbert to create a segment called the “More Show.” This has replaced the time normally spent on commercials. That same year, the company worked with NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” to produce a commercial featuring cast members Kyle Mooney and Aidy Bryant, who appeared during the first broadcast of the series. Last year, the digital giant at this time worked with Colbert’s “Late Show” and “Daily Show” to make a nod similar to the “Year In Search” concept.

Tonight’s midnight troika is a big achievement for ViacomCBS. ViacomCBS is the former CBS Corp. Is its brother Viacom Inc in 2019. Since rejoining, we have been working with that support to demonstrate a broad portfolio of content. According to Mina, it’s going to be a bigger purchase, but it’s ready to help advertisers who want to explore new possibilities that may span different properties.

Executives say that involving hosts is an important part of any effort. “It’s being creatively driven and the show needs to have a strong desire to partner with the brand,” he says. Colbert has for many years proved his willingness to work with a particular advertiser. He incorporated Sabrahummus into his first “late show” broadcast on CBS, interviewed an animated owl of Sanofi’s Xyzal allergic drug, and put together another “more show” segment of DoorDash earlier this week. Meanwhile, Corden has woven Coca-Cola and McDonald’s into one of his signature “Carpool Karaoke” rounds.

“As television evolves, we need to find new ways to connect with consumers,” says Mina. Also, don’t overwhelm late-night shows with ad assignments that can diminish the value of entertainment. He adds that such work is “certainly capable.” There seems to be a lot of rooms, at least this Wednesday evening.

