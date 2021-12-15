Has Apple sent the controversial CSAM scan back to the lab?





Apple seems to have set back the least popular innovation since the Butterfly Keyboard, and after widespread criticism of this idea, sneaked out a reference to the controversial CSAM scanning / monitoring technology from its website. I am.

Child protection tool

In August, the company announced plans to introduce surveillance as a service on the iPhone.

Other tools revealed at the time, including new communication security features available in iOS 15.2 and the ability to scan a user’s device against a set of data to identify child sexual abuse material (CSAM). became. If such material was found, the system flagged the user for investigation.

The response was immediate. Privacy advocates around the world quickly realized that the iPhone could easily scan the system for something else. They warned that such technology would be a Pandora’s box exposed to abuse by authoritarian governments. Researchers also warned that the technology may not work particularly well and could be abused or manipulated to involve innocent people.

Apple tried a fascinating attack, but failed. Some industry watchers have tried to normalize the scheme based on being able to track everything that happens on the Internet, but most people weren’t quite sure.

The introduction of such a system has created a consensus that Apple, either deliberately or accidentally, has led a new era of universal unguaranteed surveillance on devices that does not fully exceed its privacy commitments. rice field.

Susan Landau, a professor of cybersecurity and policy at Tufts University, said: Dangerous for business, national security, public safety and privacy.

All critics agreed that CSAM was evil, but found it difficult to shift the fear that such tools would be abused by more people.

In September, Apple postponed the plan, saying: Based on feedback from customers, advocacy groups, researchers, etc., take more time to collect and improve input over the next few months before releasing these critical child safety features. I made it.

MacRumors claims that all references to CSAM scans have been removed from the Apples Child Safety Page. This page describes communication security tools for message and search protection. These tools use machine learning on the device to identify sexually explicit images and block such material. They also give advice to children when they search for such information. There is one change in this tool. This has also pointed out that some critics may pose a risk to some children and no longer warns parents if their child chooses to display such items. ..

It’s good that Apple tried to protect children from such materials, but it’s also good that it looks like it’s abandoned this component, at least for now.

I don’t think the company has completely abandoned that idea. I wouldn’t have come this far if I hadn’t been fully committed to finding a way to protect my children from such substances. I imagine it is a system that provides effective protection but cannot be abused by authoritarian regimes to hurt or expand innocent people.

The danger is that even if you invent such a technology in the first place, Apple is likely to be under government pressure to use it.

In the short term, scan images stored in iCloud for such material. This is pretty much what other industries are already doing.

Of course, given the recent NSO Group attacks, the hottest security fears, the weaponization and balkanization of content-driven “tribes” on social media, and the tsunami of ransomware attacks that plague digital businesses. It is easy to think that technological innovation has reached an unexpected peak. And deeply negative results. Perhaps you need to find out how technology is now undermining the basic freedoms HomeBrew Computer Club geeks originally wanted to grow and protect?

