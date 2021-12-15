24 hospitals, medical system that launched the Innovation Center in 2021





Becker’s reported on 24 hospitals and healthcare systems that have begun or announced plans to establish a new center focused on healthcare innovation in 2021.

Editor’s Note: This is not a complete list.

In January, the Cleveland Clinic said it plans to launch a new infectious disease research center through the new $ 500 million Cleveland Innovation District, which is backed by Ohio and Jobs Ohio. In March, the medical system also partnered with IBM to establish the Medical Artificial Intelligence Discovery Center. The Joint Biological Innovation Center of Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology secured $ 76 million in January and signed a lease for a new facility in Watertown, Massachusetts. Both schools are based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In February, the University of California, Irvine established the Institute for Future Health, a new innovation center focused on personalizing healthcare models using consumer technologies such as wearables and mobile phones. Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, Baptist Health and Mercy Fort Smith have invested $ 1 million in a Student Healthcare Science Innovation Center in the Fort Smith area of ​​Arkansas. In March, Washington, DC-based Children’s National Hospital, Blacksburg-based Virginia Tech, Johnson & Johnson Innovation partnered to launch a new medical technology and research innovation campus. In May, the Wellstar Health System in Marietta, Georgia launched a new Digital Health and Innovation Center focused on initiatives to improve health equity, aging and children, and sustainability. The Duke Clinical Institute, part of the Duke University School of Medicine, based in Durham, North Carolina, established the Digital Measures Evaluation Center in June to investigate and evaluate digital health measures and technologies. Based in Greenville, South Carolina, Prisma Health entered into a 10-year strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers in June to focus on expanding healthcare innovation, improving workforce development, and launching a joint intelligence center. rice field. Penn Medicine has launched a new medical information center focused on Philadelphia-based medical system innovation and medical data projects across the information services sector, the medical system said in July. Indeed, Google’s sister company in Healthcare and Life Sciences said it would launch a new artificial intelligence R & D center in Israel in August. In August, Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine, in collaboration with three other providers, establishes a new center to research and develop wearable devices that help providers collect health data remotely from patients. I announced that. In September, UC San Diego Health established an Innovation Center focused on improving the patient’s virtual visit experience and integrating remote monitoring technology into treatment plans, among other initiatives. The University of California, Irvine is working on a 200,000-square-foot medical innovation building that includes educational spaces and laboratories to advance health science research. Recognizing a $ 30 million gift from the Falling Reeves Foundation, the building will be named the Falling Reeves Foundation Medical Innovation Building. In September, the Washington, DC-based Children’s National Hospital announced that it would build a campus for research and innovation. Innovation hubs focus on finding new treatments for a variety of children’s health problems. Philadelphia-based Thomas Jefferson University launched the Jefferson Connected Care Center in September. The center’s mission is to minimize the digital divide that can exacerbate existing health inequalities by focusing on research, innovation and education to overcome barriers to digital access. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Atrium Health is seeking $ 100 million to build an innovation district surrounding the future medical school, the Wake Forest School of Medicine. Plans for the School of Medicine and the Innovation District were announced in September. Leaders in Amazon Web Services, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and other pharmacies and biotechnology have partnered to launch AION Labs, an innovative pharmaceutical research project with a budget of $ 9.9 million, in October. The lab will create artificial intelligence and computational ventures to develop new pharmaceutical therapies. Rehovot, Israel has been selected as the International Headquarters. Two New Jersey-based hospitals, Edison-based Hackensack Meridian and West Orange-based RWJ Barnabas, and State University Princeton University and New Brunswick-based Rutgers University studied in October. , Innovation, embarked on a hub of medical education. SciTech Scity, a science and technology innovation campus in Jersey City, NJ, has partnered with Israel’s largest hospital, the Sheba Medical Center, to launch a simulation facility focused on Jersey City’s digital health and the future of the hospital. During October. In October, Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City launched a department focused on the advancement of artificial intelligence in medicine. In October, Charleston, South Carolina-based Medical College and Clemson (SC) University partnered to launch an Artificial Intelligence Innovation Hub. The hub includes AI professionals and augmentation grant programs to invest in interdisciplinary research. In November, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare established an outstanding center for data science and artificial intelligence. The center’s goals are to set ethical AI standards, improve quality of care and affordability, identify disparities, and refine the patient experience. Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital UMass Amherst are partnering to develop a Massachusetts Artificial Intelligence Technology Center for Connected Care for Aging and Alzheimer’s Disease in November. Announced in. In November, UC Davis Health, based in Sacramento, California, announced that it aims to improve digital health innovation and fairness by launching a cloud innovation center powered by Amazon Web Services.

