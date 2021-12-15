Big Tech faces a new curb as the European Parliament passes groundbreaking rules – POLITICO





Big tech companies will face unprecedented restrictions after EU lawmakers endorse a set of rules aimed at curbing the power of tech giants on Wednesday.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) imposes strict restrictions on the operation of so-called “gatekeeper” platforms. This includes rules on how to extend the platform and the obligation to provide customers with access to rival services.

Measures that may still change are targeted at a short list of very large, primarily American tech companies, including Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft, and Brussels unfairly unfaires Silicon Valley companies. It has already offended US officials who have accused it of aiming for.

EU lawmakers said the majority upheld the new rules during a vote on the European Parliament’s Strasbourg site, which could affect how millions of people use everyday digital products and services. I praised the rules.

“In the future, the European Commission will not chase big tech companies,” German lawmaker Andreas Schwab, who led the bill’s writing, said before the vote. High-tech companies want to establish new business models.

In fact, this change kills innovation by limiting acquisitions when big tech companies buy small companies and the company turns out to be systematically violating DMA, the so-called “killer acquisition”. Is set to limit.

It also includes a new obligation to allow big tech companies to uninstall pre-installed apps and offer the option to switch to rival apps.

This may mean that users can choose which browser to use with their product, rather than buying an Android device that already has the Google Chrome browser installed.

Not surprisingly, this amendment was greatly boosted by a delegation of Google’s rivals such as DuckDuckGo, Ecosia, Lilo, Qwant, and Seznam.

However, some trade associations were less enthusiastic about this addition to the parliamentary text. The App Association, sponsored by giants such as Apple and Microsoft, said these selection screens risk keeping small app developers out of the market and seriously hinder innovation.

Other amendments that also appear in Congressional texts include a ban on dark patterns of online tactics that are secretly used to trick users into purchasing or signing up for services, and mutual between social media services and instant messengers. Contains new rules for operability. For example, someone who uses the Google Chat service to send a Facebook message to another user.

Wednesday’s backing of Parliamentary text marks a milestone in the bill passing through EU agencies, and negotiations between Parliament and the Council of the European Union are set to begin in the New Year, when a turning point may emerge. ..

Schwab, however, is convinced that Congress and the Council should find a consensus on the rules as soon as possible. France will take over the replacement presidency of the European Union in January.

In discussions with France next year, we do not foresee any conflicts. [EU] Presidential office, he said. Not at all.

France’s Digital Secretary of State, Cdric O, praised the efforts of the EU Parliament and said negotiations between the Parliament and the Council of the European Union would begin in the first stages of France. [EU] President.

He added that there is now an urgent need to act to modernize the rules governing the operation of digital markets to prevent unfair practices.

However, the speed at which the text can currently proceed depends largely on the more radical changes proposed by the MEP, such as what the Council of the European Union will do with the addition of Parliament and the number of companies covered.

Parliamentary scope will capture fewer digital companies than the EU Council text. The threshold includes at least 8 billion European annual sales and 80 billion market capitalization.

Under these numbers, the rules could cover several other big companies, including traditional big tech companies Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, and the German software company SAP. ..

However, this narrow threshold was criticized by parts of the European Parliament, and socialists argued that as many companies as possible should be subject to the rule.

We’ve always stuck to four or five giants, MEP Paul Tang told POLITICO. But the very large companies we tend to forget are just as abusive.

If EU negotiators can quickly find common ground at the turning point, the challenge is to ensure that the rules are implemented as expected.

According to current estimates, the Commission will convene approximately 80 new staff to assist in the process of assigning gatekeepers, monitoring compliance with the rules, and investigating potential abuse.

But one source of concern for MEP, which led the Economic Commission’s report, is that this alone is not enough.

Liberal MEP’s Stphanie Yon-Courtin told POLITICO that the EU Commission needs to be assured that it is properly funded to address the heavy workloads that will arise shortly after the rules are adopted.

If you want to do this properly, you need to look at the right professionals in the right position.

