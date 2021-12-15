Why is everything so expensive?Trending Google and Reddit queries reflect everyone’s pain so far





Home-priced eyeglasses for rent medical therapy are very high so far!

The first thread in favor of the Reddits homepage on Wednesday was the post “Do you want it to be less expensive?” It collected over 22,000 comments and counted by early afternoon, and users shared the common pain of rising rent and home prices. Often exorbitant costs of US medical care, especially dental care, insulin and treatment. Similarly, the prices of daily necessities such as groceries are robbing the budget of a bigger bite in the face of inflation.

Some popular emotions:

housing. The price is ridiculous, wrote one Redditor in a comment that was in favor of more than 1,000 times.

And it wasn’t just Americans who knew about the housing market. Redditors in the UK and Australia also said buying homes in these countries is out of their reach. One user who claims to be from Israel writes that buying an apartment in my country requires winning two to four game shows.

Read more: High interest rates in 2022 will undermine affordability for homes: Homebuilder confidence reaches its highest level since February

Insulin pointed out that another one of many Reddit users (also known as Redditors) cites the high cost of treating diabetes as a cost that is currently causing a particularly big blow. The price of life-saving EpiPens for people with severe allergies is another common complaint and common medical costs, especially dental care that is often not covered by basic health insurance in the United States. And glasses.

glasses. I just want to see, I wrote one. Another said they took care of their teeth and easily put a good 10 ground in my mouth.

Some have pointed out that mental health care is often expensive, according to a recent report by the surgeon general. This is especially problematic during a two-year pandemic where depression and anxiety symptoms in adolescents double. In fact, drug overdose in the United States has exceeded 100,000 in just one year of a pandemic. And before COVID-19, deaths from overdose had already increased for over 20 years.

I didn’t ask for trauma, one reader said. I’m seriously trying to help myself, so I can be a good mother and wife, and it costs me like $ 900 to get a diagnosis that I probably need to move forward Will it take? Mental, another writing.

Many Redditors are also popular consumer products, daily staple products such as petrol-fueled cars (and the cost of the car itself), care products such as razors and brassieres, and household items such as the Internet and electricity. Emphasized the utility. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans are paying 25.1% and 6.5% more on gas utilities and electricity compared to last November. For gas, this is the largest annual increase since around 2008, and for electricity, it is the largest increase since 2009.

Related: Home electricity and gas bills are rising here How to reduce your monthly costs

And this is a general refrain from recent both online and offline conversations, with wholesale price increases rising to 9.6% this year. It should be noted that the index was recalculated in 2014 using a different methodology, but the fastest pace of wholesale inflation rose in 40 years. The consumer price index also surged last month, pushing the rise in living expenses to the fastest rate in 39 years.

So it’s not surprising that we’re in the top five why everything is so expensive. Overseas that week, Alphabet-owned GOOGL, + 1.76% of search engines reported.

Read more: Googles 2021 Year in Search: AMC and GME stocks, Dogecoin, stimulus checks, deficiencies dominate queries

The hashtag #WhatNotToBuy is also a trend on Twitter TWTR, which was -0.63% on Tuesday. Many of the more interesting memes had practical suggestions for canceling expensive subscriptions such as cables to save money and working to improve your credit score. Rather than hiring an expensive credit repair service, it’s your own.

