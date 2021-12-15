Design of a 16Tech “centerpiece” bridge called the first of its kind





The 16 Tech Bridge straddles Fall Creek and Riley Hospital Drive on West 10th Street and connects the 16 Tech Innovation District to the downtown Indianapolis Research / Medical Corridor. (Rendering courtesy of 16 Tech Innovation District)

On Wednesday, 16Tech officials announced the design of a “eyeball” bridge planned for the Innovation District. They say they are pedestrian friendly and architecturally unique.

The plan is for the bridge to span Fall Creek from 10th Avenue and span 16 tech, a 50-acre development site on the northwestern tip of Downtown from Riley Hospital Drive. The bridge is expected to be completed in late 2023 or early 2024.

The entire project, including bridges and related road works, has an estimated $ 20 million or more price tag.

A design team led by the German-based engineering company Schlaich Bergermann Partner (SBP). New York City-based Architecture and Urbanism Practices (PAU) collaborated with six other companies, including four in Indianapolis, to create the design. Designers have received feedback from local residents and citizen leaders. The design team was announced at the end of last year.

The design team combined engineering, design thinking, and thoughtful community engagement to create a truly iconic and comprehensive highlight of Indianapolis, said project leader Emily Kluger. Krueger is a non-profit organization that guides the development of the 16Tech campus, 16Tech Community Corp. He is also the Chief Operating Officer of.

This structure is designed with three lanes: car, bicycle and pedestrian. Bicycle and pedestrian lanes are protected. In total, 56% of the square foot of the bridge is dedicated to cyclists and pedestrians, and the remaining 44% is reserved for cars.

Located on the Indianapolis trail network connection, the 16Tech Bridge will be the first bridge in Marion County, most of its surface area intentionally designed for multimodal users. , 16 Tech Community Corp.

Emily Kluger

In a statement, 16 Tech Community Corp. explains that the bridge design was reinterpreted from a classic suspension bridge to create a whole new shape for the group to be the first in the country. Bridge innovation comes from the structure of the bridge, which is shaped like a wave. It aims to mimic the characteristics of Fall Creek and the trees that line its banks.

Design details will be refined in the coming months, incorporating ongoing feedback from locals. People can learn more about the project at 16 Techs, the next quarterly community update that takes place online at 9am on Friday. Interested participants can register here.

The design and construction of the bridge is funded by the City of Indianapolis and is Lilly Endowment Inc. Is funded by a portion of the $ 38 million grant that was awarded to 16Tech in 2018.

In addition to SBP and PAU, other companies on the design team include:

Moniteurs Communication Design in Berlin, Germany. Martha Schwartz Partner in New York City. Indianapolis Shrewsbury and Associates. Indianapolis CTL Engineering; Indianapolis Circle Design Group. People for Urban Progress (PUP) in Indianapolis.

