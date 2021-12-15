Google threatens to fire employees who don’t want to be vaccinated | Technology





According to a document accessed by the CNBC Economic Portal, Google’s parent company Alphabet has informed its employees that they will lose their salaries and will be dismissed if they do not comply with the company’s vaccination policy.

A memorandum distributed by management has obliged employees to upload a document certifying the status of vaccination by December 3rd. Workers who could not do so had the option of requesting a medical or religious exemption. According to CNBC, the company said in a document that it would begin contacting employees who have not been upgraded or vaccinated since that date, and employees whose exemption requests have not been approved. .. This policy does not affect European branches.

Those who do not meet the immune criteria before the January 18 deadline will be on paid leave for 30 days. The company then takes up to 6 months of unpaid personal leave. Following this situation, you will be dismissed.

We strongly believe that vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways to maintain the safety of our staff and the performance of our services. We promised to do everything we could to support the vaccination of our employees and assured Spanish business sources. In the United States, Google emphasizes compliance with President Biden’s executive order requiring federal employees to be vaccinated with COVID-19. Contractor.

President Joe Biden’s government is trying to promote vaccination among the people. In the country, only 60% of the population is vaccinated. These figures are in power for US companies with more than 100 workers who have signed contracts to ensure that employees are fully vaccinated or regularly tested by January 18. Helped to apply pressure. Republican-controlled federal justice seeks to thwart these attempts.

The company said it would follow Biden’s orders, so Google asked more than 150,000 employees to provide documents to the intranet, whether or not they plan to go to the office. Anyone who enters a Google building must be fully vaccinated or have approved accommodation where they can work or go to the facility, Google notes say, often. Tests are not an effective alternative to vaccination, he adds.

The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, has already sent it at the end of July last year and announced that it will send an email to employees to notify teleworkers to return to their US offices until October 18. United. And they should be vaccinated for it.

However, due to the proliferation of transmissions and micron variants, Alphabet has set back its comeback program. However, management encouraged employees to continue to come when the situation reunites directly with colleagues and is allowed to begin regaining muscle memory from being in the office more regularly.

At the end of November, about 600 Google employees signed and announced a manifesto against the company’s requirements for vaccination needs. The text published by the template called on management to withdraw its obligations and create a new mission that includes all Google employees, arguing that management’s decision would have a significant impact on the company’s America. He then called for them to oppose the mission on the issue of principles.

