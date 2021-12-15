Tech Innovations Evolves Tire Changers and Wheel Balancers





This is the first article in a three-part series on device innovation.

To evolve the process of tire replacement and wheel balancing, equipment manufacturers are using technology to make these processes simpler, faster and more efficient while adapting to unobtrusive wheel trends. .. Now the question is what to do next with regard to tire replacement and wheel balancing technology.

Kyle Harris, Key Account Manager at Hennessy Industries, a manufacturer of Coats tire changers, wheel balancers and inspection equipment, has added features to the equipment to improve throughput and efficiency while facilitating tough combinations of services. ..

For example, our APS 3000 tire changer has a separate roller for dynamic bead braking to help in the installation of top beads on tough non-compliant tires. The latest generation Robo Roller is easy to use and you can push tough tires into deep drop centers with the push of a button.

According to the company’s technical adviser Jeff Castillo, other companies like Bendpack are using accurate laser technology to eliminate guesswork and improve the productivity of both tire changers and wheel balancers. I am.

These innovations include hardware such as our laser spotters. This is a device that produces laser dots that pinpoint the exact location where the stick-on weight should be placed on the wheel. This device helped create One Plane Balancing along with software innovations. [which is] The process of canceling static imbalances while minimizing residual dynamic values, using only one weight to balance the wheel assembly. This saves operator time per wheel.

Jim Hudson, Product Manager for Tire Changers at Hunter Engineering Company, said the most notable innovation the company has made to tire changers is to partially automate the tire replacement process in Hunter Revolutions Walkaway mode. According to Hudson, this feature automatically unmounts tires without an operator, allowing technicians to do other things such as balancing the front wheel.

When it comes to wheels, Hunter has added camera and laser dimensional input to all wheel balancers, said Greg Meyer, Wheel Balancer Product Manager.

With our premium balancer, this is a fully automated measurement that speeds up and reduces the chances of a technician making an error in a manual input system, he added.

