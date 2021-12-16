Karamba of Esports Technologies Wins Casino and Game Entertainment Innovations at SBC Awards 2021





Bart Barden, COO of Esports Technologies, said: “Our entire portfolio of brands is focused on maximizing user value and engagement while providing innovative solutions to our business. We are very proud to win this outstanding brand. I am looking forward to reaching new heights together. “

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies develops groundbreaking and engaging betting products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the world’s leading providers of esports products, platforms and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, which allows you to bet on esports events and professional sports around the world for real money in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technology that can be distributed to both customers and business partners.

For more information, please visit https://esportstechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements in the sense of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 27A, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Section 21E, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. increase. Uncertainty. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans, and outlooks. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature, especially “may”, “should”, “expect”, “expect”, “contemplate”, “estimate”, It can be identified by those that use terms such as “believe.” Negation of “plan”, “prediction”, “prediction”, “potential”, “hope”, or similar terms. We believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of creation, but actual results or results are expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. It may differ significantly from what is expected. These statements are just predictions and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. This includes those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those listed in the Risk Factors section of our final prospectus. Was submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021 and was updated by our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publish any amendments to our forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Source Esports Technologies, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/esports-technologies-karamba-wins-innovation-in-casino–gaming-entertainment-at-sbc-awards-2021-301445171.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos