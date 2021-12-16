Travis AFB Airmans Innovation Saves $ 10 Million in Air Force and May Save More> Air Force> View Articles





Travis Air Force Base, California (AFNS)-

Air Force soldiers throughout the Air Force were ordered by Chief of Staff of the Air Force, CQ Brown Jr., to break through the bureaucratic layer and challenge the status quo to improve the Air Force’s decision-making timeline and process.

Tech. Sgt. Eric Vanslau, chief of the 60th Conservation Squadron Dash-21 Aircraft Support Division, accepted the challenge and said he saved $ 10 million in the Air Force, which could save another $ 20 million in the Air Force.

The C-5M Super Galaxy has been around for 51 years. This is the largest aircraft in Air Force inventory and carries the largest equipment. Its flagship products powered NASA’s telescopes and satellites, bringing CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache helicopters around the world in an instant. The single C-5M device that ensures these missions is a small 3-square-foot winch that takes this device in and out of the aircraft, in front of and behind the C-5.

“What if I need to have an Apache helicopter on my plane and my winch breaks? I’m trying to order another winch,” Fanslau said. “But when we run out of winches, we need to come up with a solution to that problem. We built the first winch repair facility for the MTF.”

The facility consists of a motorcycle lift, some stabilizing cables, a power box, and several aviation personnel with sufficient problem-solving experience to repair a broken winch.

“There were some cable issues during the implementation of the dual power winch,” said Vanslau. “The cable was cut with a knife, and the Air Force’s solution was to turn the cable into a supply and order a new one.”

The knot occurs on the winch dragged from the top layer of the cable to the layer below it, tying the knot. These winches pull at over 350 pounds, so when the rope is tied, it can’t be undone.

“I basically tie my shoes, but I wear a winch. When that happens, the winch is no longer useful. It will only go in one direction, and that’s it,” he said. .. “The only way to fix it is to remove the rope and replace the winch. It happens so often that we’ve run out of our entire inventory. No more. They’re no more. I can’t make it, and I don’t have support for these. “

It was at this time that Fanslau decided that he had to come up with his own ideas. The first thing he thought was, “Why can’t this be done?”

Fanslau thought about his off-road hobby and the occasional break in his car winch, but he doesn’t replace the entire winch, he just replaces the cable.

“We have demonstrated leadership [installation], Engineering and AMC Leadership, “says Fanslau. “Hey, you can save money just by changing the cable.”

Leadership wasn’t sure how Fanslau could get the data. They introduced engineering to him for help in gathering information.

The Air Force has a stock of about 120 winches made for the C-5. They are currently in operation or in a broken warehouse. Having 26 C-5s in the Air Force means that 52 are operational and each needs a backup. Each winch is worth about $ 535,000.

“We have created our own steps on how to get the right documents, get the right exemptions, and properly respool these winches,” he said. “All C-5 winches may pass through this shop, depending on how long they have been used. This is currently the only place in AMC.”

The Dash-21 shop or aircraft support is currently repairing 20 units received from a warehouse in Georgia. Another 48 people are sitting and waiting to be fixed. Previously, repairing a new winch took 12 hours to a few weeks.

The Dash-21 can now replace the bad winch with a good winch and respool the bad winch in case the next winch goes bad within 4 hours.

Fanslau heard the accusation from Brown in May and turned around the broken process in two months, saving the Air Force countless dollars and man-hours. I’m talking about the numbers, but without challenging the status quo, the C-5’s mission could stop working.

