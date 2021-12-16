Dubai-based innovation company Grubtech has raised $ 13 million to expand its business in Sri Lanka





Sri Lanka Co-Founder / CEO, Mohamed Al-Faid and General Manager Rushanthi Seneviratne

United Arab Emirates-based innovation and cloud kitchen space leader disruptor Grubtech is actively expanding its Sri Lankan offices to digitally expand its food and beverage (F & B) business. A talented software engineer nationwide that brings endless possibilities for transformation.

Grubtech already has a presence in more than 15 countries around the world, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa, and has successfully raised a $ 13 million Series A investment recently led by Addition. Other investors in this round include BY Ventures and the Hambro Perks Oryx Fund. As a result, Grubtech is currently considering expanding its engineering capabilities to other countries where Sri Lanka is a major choice.

The story of Grubtech began in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, many restaurants, cloud kitchens, and other businesses had to deal with previously immeasurable situations, and many were shut down or suspended. As the demand for online food delivery grows exponentially almost overnight, Grubtech’s plug-and-play end-to-end operating system for restaurants and cloud kitchens adapts to the situation through an all-in-one, easy-to-use technology stack. Did. , And presented a solution that powers the next generation of cloud kitchens and restaurants and helps them become “creators, not administrators.”

With this easy-to-deploy software, you can reduce order-to-delivery time by 25% and increase margins by 35% by maximizing fixed cost and waste efficiency. In addition, operators can improve internal processes based on the data received through the smart locker system.

These innovations have earned Grubtech the prestigious “Foodtech Startup of the Year” award from Entrepreneur magazine.

Co-founder / CEO Mohamed Al Fayed explains: Grubtech built from scratch to address the latest friction points and challenges, rather than leveraging existing legacy technology to adapt to today’s digital journeys. We also took advantage of modern architectural principles such as microservices and spared no expense in building state-of-the-art stacks for our clients using the latest tools. It also introduces Micro Cloud Kitchen technology for the first time, making it easy for restaurants to serve multiple brands from one location, while allowing Cloud Kitchen to automate the entire ordering process and manage all operations. I made it. “

In Sri Lanka, the platform is not everything Grubtech offers. Rushanthi Seneviratne, General Manager of Sri Lanka, said: This is a matter of national pride. So I’m looking for a digital and engineering talent where everything started here. We are an agile startup. We are all about the latest innovations and are not afraid to experiment. “

Currently, 62 local individuals are employed as part of Grubtech’s development and engineering team, and the organization will grow its engineering team to more than 150 engineers within the next two quarters, engineers hungry for innovation. I’m looking for. They aim to develop, develop and improve their talents through incentives and numerous development programs. Rushanthi further emphasized the insight. “As the organization grows into more and more international markets, we aim to further grow our application team so that we can support the 24/7 roster that supports other markets.”

In addition, Grubtech is also offering internship opportunities to local university students and plans to further expand its internship program by the end of next year.

Grubtech has proven its ability to grow significantly in the short term, offering great potential for Sri Lanka and providing valuable career opportunities for up-and-coming engineers and developers to take part in this exciting journey. Seems ready.

