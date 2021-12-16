Minecraft has over 1 trillion views on YouTube





Minecraft was long before Metaverse became the premier destination for tech companies and newlyweds. It started as a video game of dodging explosions from cactus-shaped creatures, becoming a blank canvas where millions of players create and upload content, literally producing trillions of views. Today, YouTube, in collaboration with Minecraft developer Mojang, celebrates an unprecedented trillion views (1 trillion in T) with a unique and innovative history snapshot of the game on the platform. I am.

Lydia Winters, chief storyteller at Minecrafts, believes that the team respects trillions of views of the game and the myriad ways players can tell stories using Minecraft.

Some are on an adventure, some are building, some are playing with. All these ways of playing are important to us, she tells The Verge. As Chief Storyteller of Minecrafts, her team’s job is to create and curate the world that players want to create. Enabling all kinds of storytelling is important for an unruly popular game.

She says Minecraft is so successful on YouTube because YouTube videos are a way to tell a story. So if you’re using Minecraft and can tell your favorite story in the Minecraft world, that’s a big reason why so many people create Minecraft content.

In numbers, the Minecrafts YouTube community has more than 35,000 creators from more than 150 countries. YouTube content ranges from simple role-playing Lets Plays to videos that don’t cover Minecraft’s actual gameplay at all.

Earnest Pettie, a leading cultural and trending insight on YouTube, is responsible for tracking all the weird and wild ways players use Minecraft on their sites. He especially used Minecraft’s aesthetics and was fascinated by one creator who was popular in the Minecraft community without actually playing the game.

Interestingly, one of Minecraft’s biggest trends is actually animation, which Petite says is either created in Minecraft or derived from Minecraft’s aesthetics. There is this creator named Jake Fellman who creates YouTube shorts. He created about 100 shorts that were actually inspired by the computer animation Minecraft. He is one of the most watched Minecraft creators of the year.

The Fellmans video is a 15 second surreal burst. What if the Minecraft graphics were rendered in Unreal Engine 5 shorts that featured cute interactions with monsters and sheep and had over 1 million views?

YouTube has a fascinating breakdown of the history of the game on the platform over the last 11 years, including statistics, graphs, and facts that took a trillion views.

It’s interesting to see how the genre of Minecraft video changes over time as popularity fades in and out. Minecrafts’ early millions of viewing hits were Minecraft’s popular name music video parody like Captain Sparklez. Dream, who recently won the Game Awards at this year’s Content Creator, is currently dominating the charts in the Minecraft Manhunt series featuring friends who are trying to prevent Dream from completing the game by the means it needs.

Minecraft is the most popular game ever on YouTube. In 2020, it received more than 200 billion views. Curiously, Roblox’s second place was another sandbox-style game, earning less than half that amount. Part of its seemingly unruly popularity is due to the nature of Minecrafts. It’s an open space suitable for all kinds of creations and iterations of creations, in a way that no other video game can boast about. Another reason, according to Pettie, is the community.

Without the creative ingenuity of all the creators who have uploaded Minecraft videos over the years, you wouldn’t have a trillion views.

