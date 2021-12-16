Apple releases Swift Playgrounds 4 to support app creation on iPad





Wednesday, December 15, 2021 10:15 am PST by Juli Clover

Apple today released Swift Playgrounds 4. This is an update for the Swift Playgrounds app. The latest version of the app allows you to create iPhone and iPad apps directly on your iPad without the need for a Mac.

Swift Playgrounds 4 includes an App Store Connect integration for uploading your finished app to the App Store. In addition, there is an AppPreview feature that displays live updates when you make changes. Here are Apple’s release notes for the update:

Features of Swift Playgrounds 4.0:-Build iPhone and iPad apps using Swift UI on your iPad (requires iPadOS 15.2 or later)-App Store Connect integration allows you to upload your finished apps to the App Store-AppPreview Show live updates as you make changes App-View your app end-to-end with a full-screen preview-Smart inline code suggestions allow you to write your code quickly and accurately-App Project allows your project Can be easily moved and reverted to Xcode-search across your project to find results across multiple files-SnippetsLibrary provides hundreds of Swift UI controls, symbols, and colors-Swift Package support allows you to enhance your app, including publicly available code

To design and upload apps on ‌iPad‌, you need the iPadOS 15.2 update released earlier this week. Swift Playgrounds can be downloaded for free from the App Store. [Direct Link]

Apple has also released Swift Playgrounds 4 for Mac, which supports Swift 5.5.

