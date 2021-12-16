CMA wants Apple and Google to open a mobile ecosystem





An interim report from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigating the mobile ecosystem found that Apple and Google are exercising malicious grips on mobile devices.

CMA has tentatively discovered that Apple and Google can leverage market power to create primarily self-contained ecosystems. As a result, it is very difficult for other companies to enter the new system and compete meaningfully.

Andrea Coscelli, CMA CEO, said that Apple and Google dominate the mobile industry and end users:

Most people know that Apple and Google are the main players when it comes to phone choices. However, it’s easy to forget that you’ve set all the rules, from deciding which apps are available in the app store to making it difficult to switch to another browser on your phone. This control can limit innovation and choice, and can lead to higher prices, but neither is good news for users.

In the report, CMA states that people who buy mobile devices will basically enter either the Apple iOS or Google Android ecosystem. Apple and Google can control how online content such as mobile apps and websites are delivered to users, he said. They can also tilt the arena towards their own service. For example, Apple does not allow app stores other than its own app store on iPhones and iPads, and its browser Safari is pre-installed on them. Google’s browser, Chrome and app store are also pre-installed on most Android devices.

According to the report, this will reduce choices as consumers may not have access to web apps that utilize cloud services.

Looking at app developers, according to the CMA report, developers also need to comply with Apple and Google rules for access to the app store, which can be overly restricted. It turns out that the developer must agree to these terms in order to reach the user. This includes paying Apple and Google a 30% fee.

While these controls are needed to maintain security and ensure user privacy, CMA makes sense as Apple and Google endorse their own services when other approaches are available. He said he was concerned that he was making decisions for these reasons, limiting his choices.

The report has made four recommendations to open up the mobile ecosystem and reduce control of Apple and Google. The first is to make it easy for users to switch between iOS and Android phones when they want to swap devices without losing functionality or data. Second, CMA wants Apple and Google to make it easier for users to install their apps in ways other than the App Store or Play Store. This includes support for web apps on mobile devices.

The third recommendation is for Apple and Google to let users choose how to pay for in-app purchases, such as game credits and subscriptions, rather than being tied to Apple and Google’s payment system.

The final recommendation is to allow mobile devices to choose the default browser, rather than being limited to Safari on iOS and Chrome on Android.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.computerweekly.com/news/252510984/CMA-wants-Apple-and-Google-to-open-up-mobile-ecosystem The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos