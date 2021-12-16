Nintendo Indie World December 2021: 10 Biggest Announcements





Nintendo’s latest indie world stream is full of great news for great game fans from independent developers. On Wednesday, Nintendo confirmed the reputable release of Nintendo Switch and a long list of promising upcoming games. The list includes games such as Chicory: A Colorful Story, Polygons No.2 Game of the Year. Omori, Omocats A colorful but dark indie role-playing game. And Sea of ​​Stars, the next game from Messenger Studio’s Sabotage Studio.

Four games featured on Wednesday’s Indie World Stream are coming to the Nintendo Switch eShop today: Dungeon Manchi, Let’s Play! Oink Games, Chicory: Colorful Stories, and Timely. Switch owners will also get a playable preview of one of the games, Figure 2: Creed Valley, thanks to the newly released demo in the eShop.

Read the breakdown of all the big announcements from Nintendo Indie World Stream in December.

Sea of ​​stars

The first part of the side-scrolling action game, Messenger, Sea of ​​Stars, is an isometric role-playing game with a retro feel as well. A classic 16-bit style RPG with turn-based combat, featuring the music of composer Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger, Chrono Cross, Xenoblade 2). The Sea of ​​Stars will be available on the 2022 Nintendo Switch Holiday. It will appear on PC next year as well.

kill

Omori, an emotional and eerie role-playing game from Omocats compared to EarthBound and Yume Nikki, was released on PC last year. It will be available on Nintendo Switch in the spring of 2022.

Chicory: A colorful story

Team Chicorys is a cute and colorful adventure of existential crisis that is already available on PC and PlayStation platforms, and is coming to Nintendo Switch today. Starring a puppy wielding a magic paintbrush, Chicory: A Colorful Story is one of the best years, as it appears on Polygons’ Game of the Year list.

Paintings, the central verb, rarely play games that are also the emotional core of the theme and the world. Chicory has other verbs to explore, speak and solve puzzles, but most of the time it’s a game about completely abandoning and drawing the whole world as you like.

End ring: Extinction is eternal

Destined to be a tragic adventure, Endling: Extinction is Forever casts a player in the role of a mother fox who needs to safely guide three cubs in a world devastated by human-induced climate change. Endling promises stealth, survival, and dangerous adventures with Switch in the spring of 2022.

OlliOlli World

Developer Roll7 has provided fans with a new perspective and release date for OlliOlli World, an ambitious, fun and bizarre new side-scrolling skateboarding adventure. OlliOlli World will be available on Nintendo Switch on February 8, 2022.

Figure 2: Creed Valley

Bedtime Game Isometric Music Action Adventure Figure 2: Creed Valley debuts in February 2022, but thanks to today’s Free Switch eShop demo, players can see a world set in the human mind. You can explore. Figure 2: Creed Valley features solo and co-op.

Oblivion of Arii Shirt Ingoddes

Twin sisters Aisha and Risha must work together by exchanging clues and manipulating devices on a journey deep into the temple in the oblivion of the Aliisha Twin Goddess in the puzzle adventure game. Developer Underscore promises a moving story with multiple endings when Aliisha was launched as a console exclusively for Nintendo Switch in the spring of 2022.

Locomotive

Loco Motive is a Murder mystery point-and-click comedy adventure set in a train called the Lois Express. The player is the main suspect and needs to investigate the suspicious death of Mrs. Unterwalden to reveal her name. Loco Motive, published by Chucklefish, will be available on Switch next summer.

Dungeon Manchi

Dungeon Munchies, a cooking-based 2D side-scrolling action platformer, is available for early access on Steam and is coming to Nintendo Switch today.

Afterlove EP

A visual novel / rhythm game of love, music and friendship inspired by this manga set in Jakarta will be coming to Nintendo Switch next summer. Developed by the creative directors of Coffee Talk and What Comes After, Afterlove EP is partly a mixtape and partly a story adventure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22837522/nintendo-indie-world-december-2021-roundup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos