UK regulators tackle Apple and Google mobile duopoly

The UK’s Competitive Markets Department, which prevented Facebook from acquiring image platform Giphy two weeks ago, is now threatening to be a big thorn on both sides of Apple and Google.

CMA’s interim report on market research for the mobile ecosystem spans 681 pages, including an appendix, and is demonstrated by two tech giants through their respective browsers and app stores that dominate the iOS and Android operating systems and mobile devices. Focuses on power.

“Apple and Google control how the browser runs on the device. We also limit competition with third parties in different ways by setting access conditions for native apps to the app store. You can do it. “

Both companies may be designated as digital platforms with “strategic market status” under new regulatory regimes that apply codes of conduct, promote competition and intervene to protect consumers. .. Both forces “are likely to require a package of interventions,” the report said.

The author states that he is not currently exploring the most radical steps proposed to end the conflict of interest. This means that Apple and Google will ban the operation of app stores and force them to sell. “Similar benefits can be provided by unobtrusive interventions,” they say.

Nevertheless, the CMA is bending its muscles and the next regime will enhance its corrective ability. A final report containing recommendations for specific interventions is expected within 6 months. Given Apple and Google’s global approach to updating software and services, the changes they make can be felt around the world.

1. US Blacklists Chinese Drone Makers The Biden administration has put eight Chinese companies, including DJI, the world’s largest commercial drone maker, on an investment blacklist allegedly involved in monitoring Uighur Muslims. increase.

2. UK Advertising Regulators Issue Cryptocurrency Rebuke The Advertising Standards Authority has ruled against some of the largest groups, including Coinbase and eToro, to address the “widespread” issue of misleading and irresponsible advertising. Undertook the cryptocurrency industry to do. Meanwhile, Binance has moved to limit access to crypto derivatives by UK customers. Meanwhile, the derivatives industry group Isda says it is developing common legal standards and templates for derivatives linked to the $ 3 trillion crypto market to cover “potential disruption events.” increase.

3. Paytm falls again Wednesday, after the anchor investor lock-in period ended, Paytm’s share price fell by more than 12% and fintech companies were further scrutinized. Its November listing was ranked as the worst in the history of the Indian stock market.

4. The streamer battle causes a real estate frenzy. It caused not only pandemic supercharged streaming services, but also content producer production problems. Now there is competition to lure private equity groups into what used to be a niche market and grab a healthy stage to shoot.

5. FT Person of the Year: Elon Musk Despite facing alleged troops in the traditional car industry and Wall Street, Tesla’s controversial CEO is historic to electric vehicles. Caused a shift. That’s why FT has named Musk the Person of the Year. Richard Waters interviews him and FT editor Lula Carafe explains his choices in a letter to his readers.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveiled its first flagship clamshell mobile phone, Find N, and its augmented reality device, AirGlass, on Innovation Day this week. Available in the first quarter of 2022, but only available in mainland China, it features Oppo’s Spark Micro Projector, supporting four different user interactions through touch, voice, head movement, and hand movement. increase. Available in either a silver half-frame “Monocle” or a black full-frame, it has a magnetic port for mounting on traditional eyeglasses. Applications that project information onto the lens include weather, calendars, health, prompters, translations, and navigation.

