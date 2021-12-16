Northwell Health, American Academy of Family Physicians, Athenahealth Participate in Digital Health Equity Pledge





More than 70 medical institutions, including Northwell Health, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and Athenahealth, have pledged new health inequalities.

Digital Health Equity Pledge, organized by Executives for Health Innovation (EHI), recognizes the need to leverage digital health tools and technology to address health inequalities. The pledge promises to help prevent technology from exacerbating existing prejudices, as well as accessibility, diversity, respect and public policy principles.

The Pledge believes that digital tools must be available to and include those with disabilities and language barriers. We also believe that technology needs to be designed for diverse demographics. According to the pledge, respect means respecting the privacy preferences of those who have been marginalized historically. Finally, the pledge encourages the advocacy of public policy that works to correct systematic inequality.

In his presentation, EHI CEO Jen Covich Bordenick will discuss barriers to current systems, address inequality, and provide healthcare leaders on how technology and data can be leveraged in this ongoing work. I have been at the forefront of convening. The organization that signed the pledge has taken a powerful step towards health fairness and we are excited to partner with them in this important task.

Pledges are no longer open to interested signatories. After the COVID-19 pandemic reveals a clear gap between care and clear inequality, it is in the midst of countless years of cross-industry collaboration and initiative on the topic of health equity.

