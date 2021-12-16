The iPhone 13 case sale offers a discount on the official Apple style from $ 39 to 9to5Mac.





We achieved that in the middle of the week, and a new collection of best deals is ready to take. First, the iPhone 13 MagSafe case sale started at $ 39. This is in line with Apple Pencil 2 for $ 99 and Satechis getting 20% ​​off on holiday sales. Hit all and more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 13 MagSafe case is on sale

Amazon is currently discounting some of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases. Offering some of the best prices ever, everything starts at $ 39. Almost all just-released cases, from silicone and clear covers to leather styles, are on sale on all four models of Apple’s latest mobile phones, all equipped with MagSafe support and Apple’s official approval seal. ..

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers the iPhone 13 Pro with a specially tanned leather and complements it with machined buttons to complete the premium styling. In addition to a magnet that snaps directly to the back of the device, Apples MagSafe charging is also supported.

Apple Pencil 2 reaches $ 99 before vacation

If you have a new iPad that will be unpacked under the tree at Christmas, Amazon is helping Apple Pencil 2 complete the package by offering a significant discount. Now you can get accessories for $ 99 to win the 2021 match. At a low of $ 30, it is consistent with previous mention from Black Friday.

Whether you plan to work with the new iPad mini 6 or any of the major iPad Pros, you can combine it with Apple Pencil 2 to get the most out of what the iPad OS offers. In addition to the refreshed design that magnetically snaps to the side of the iPad for charging and storage, it also upgrades digital art games along with taking notes and more.

20% Off MagSafe Charging Stations on Satechis Holiday Sale

Satechi has been on sale for a limited time until December, and those savings are now being carried over to the 20% off collection of wireless chargers. Our number one recommendation is the new $ 96 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand. We usually get $ 120, but we’re only looking at the second most notable $ 24 price cut so far. This was also defeated by the November Black Friday offer.

Designed in three-in-one, this charging station is centered around MagSafe thanks to its 7.5W magnetic mount. Later, an integrated Apple Watch charging dock and a 5W Qi pad for refueling AirPods and more were added, both built into a streamlined base. Our launch coverage provides some additional insights.

Ankers’ new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earphones up to $ 150

Ankers’ official Amazon storefront offers the new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earphones in all four colors for $ 150. We usually get $ 170, but we’re seeing a return to launch discounts and Amazon’s lowest ever amount for the second time.

Ankers’ new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, just launched in October, is available in four new colorways. In addition to sports-personalized active noise canceling, it has a 32 hour battery life thanks to its Qi-enabled charging case. Take a closer look at all the features of Ankers’ latest flagship earphones with a hands-on review.

elagos iPod shuffle AirTag case makes perfect stocking stuffing

The official Amazon storefront at elagos offers an AirTag case inspired by the new W7 iPod shuffle for $ 11. Free shipping for Prime members or orders over $ 25. You pay $ 13 more regularly, but today’s offer marks the lowest ever, while surpassing previous mentions by about $ 0.50.

Launched ahead of Black Friday, the latest release of elagos now arrives to protect AirTag with a unique look reminiscent of old school Apple products. Inspired by the iPod shuffle, this silicone case not only provides additional protection against damage, but also uses the built-in ring to attach the item finder to keys, backpacks and more. In addition, these will be the perfect stocking stuffing for Apple fans on your list.

