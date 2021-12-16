From Google to Employees: Get Vaxxed or lose wages and eventually get fired





Google ((GOOGL)-Get Alphabet’s Class A report) Employees who refused to be vaccinated will soon be docked in wages and eventually fired, the company told employees.

According to an internal memo read by CNBC, Google had given workers to declare and upload proof of vaccination status until December 3. Those who refuse to comply and do not apply for a medical or religious exemption will begin contacting personnel in December.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai first announced in June that Google would require employees to be vaccinated compulsorily.

Those who have not yet obeyed the order by January 18 will be given 30 days of “paid leave” and then up to 6 months of “unpaid leave”. The next step is the final end.

“Vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways to keep our employees safe and in service,” a Google spokeswoman said in a statement.

Companies from Microsoft (MSFT) and IBM (IBM) to Goldman Sachs (GSBD) and General Motors ((GM)-Get General Motors Company Report) require mandatory vaccinations because they refuse to comply. Few companies have promised to end yet. Google had planned to return to the office in January, but the rising Omicron variant is set to push it back further.

President Joe Biden has already ordered a U.S. company with more than 100 employees to ensure that employees are fully vaccinated or vaccinated weekly on January 1st. I did.

“People who enter Google’s buildings must be fully vaccinated or have accommodation approved to be able to come to work or the scene,” reads the note.

