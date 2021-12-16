Freestone from Tailwater Capital Invests $ 20 Million in Dallas-Based Momentum Technologies »Dallas Innovations





We are constantly competing for the electrified future gas guzzlers for EVs, storing energy from solar panels and constantly adding new stockpiles of electronics. It requires millions of new batteries. One way to create them? The mission of Dallas-based Momentum Technologies is to recycle lithium-ion batteries and rare earth permanent magnets.

Today, Momentum has landed a $ 20 million investment from Dallas-based Tailwater Capital’s portfolio company, Freestone HoldCo LLC.

This money will help Momentum build the first two battery recycling plants and build additional commercial recycling facilities in the future. The two plants are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2022.

Process approved by Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Founded in 2016, Momentum uses a patented recycling technology, Membrane Solvent Extraction (MSX), to set up and operate a recycling plant for its customers.

MSX was developed by the Critical Materials Laboratory at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, US Department of Energy. This process extracts high-purity metals from recycled mobile phones, hard drives, and other battery waste at industry-leading operating and capital costs.

Momentum has an exclusive license for technology capable of producing rare earth oxides with a purity greater than 99.5%.

This process contributes to the environment by reducing the total amount of e-waste. This allows Momentum to introduce recycling capabilities tailored to customer demand and build recycling plants near customers to reduce transportation-related costs and emissions.

Oakridge researchers are now working with Momentumto to further expand the process to produce commercial batches of rare earth oxides.

Momentum CEO is on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Momentum founder and CEO Preston Bryant was selected for the 2021 Forbes Under 30 list.

“For the past few years, we’ve worked with Oak Ridge to complete the MSX process, and now we’re ready to roll it out on a commercial scale,” Bryant said in a statement.

Freestone’s “rich experience in the field of recycling and energy infrastructure will serve as a great resource for the company and will position us for long-term success,” Bryant added. “This partnership provides valuable financial and operational support as we enter important new chapters in growth.”

The US economy is vulnerable to sources of critical material

Last February, President Joe Biden ordered a 100-day review of the US supply chain to find a more elastic, diverse, and safe source of a wide range of things, including important minerals.

A 2020 Department of Energy report has already pointed out how vulnerable the US economy is to important sources of material. For example, according to the report, 60% of the world’s cobalt is mined in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and 80% of its supply is processed in China.

Last spring, Phys.org published an article pointing out that companies are looking at new ways to recycle to supply the important minerals needed for EV batteries. mineral.

Innovation is essential in the battery supply chain

John Schaufele, President of Freestone, believes Momentum will be a major player in future battery metal innovations.

“Continuous innovation in the battery supply chain is needed to procure significant metals to support the expected exponential growth of battery deployments in electric vehicles, handhelds, and stationary energy storage. “Schaufele said in a statement. “Momentum provides customers with cost-competitive and environmentally friendly battery recycling solutions. Momentum can fund Momentum to commercialize its technology and support the continued evolution of the battery metal industry. I’m glad. “

Named after Halliburton Labs’ Clean Tech Accelerator Program

Last February, Momentum was one of the first three companies to be named for the Halliburton Labs Clean Tech Accelerator Program. Halliburton Company continues to be a strategic partner in Momentum’s plant design and commercialization efforts.

Tailwater: Momentum’s MSX process is “sustainable and environmentally friendly”

David Cecere, a partner at Tailwater Capital, considers Momentum to be checking a very important box.

“We understand the importance of investing in the entire energy opportunity set, and Momentum provides attractive growth infrastructure investments in two core areas: professional raw material processing and material recycling.” Said Cecere.

“Exponential growth in electric vehicles requires innovative solutions to ease battery supply chain constraints while addressing these issues in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly way,” he said. I added. “Momentum’s MSX process is pleased to check both of these boxes and enter into this partnership.”

The Freestone partnership is just one example of Tailwater’s commitment to helping companies move the world towards a low-carbon economy. We are also investing in Frontier Carbon Solutions, a carbon sequestration service provider, and Blue Tide Environmental, a recycler and developer of finished lubricants with waste liquid upgrade technology.

