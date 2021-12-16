Google Drive may start locking files immediately





Google has announced a new policy for cloud storage service drives. This policy will soon begin to restrict access to files that are deemed to violate company policy.

As explained in the new blog post, Google will take proactive steps to identify files hosted on the platform that violate either the Terms of Service or the Abuse Program Policy.

These files are flagged by the owner and are automatically restricted. That is, it cannot be shared with other users and is revoked by all users except the owner.

“This allows the owners of Google Drive items to be fully informed of the status of the content while at the same time protecting users from malicious content,” the company explained.

New Google Drive Policy

According to Google, the motivation behind the policy change is to protect it from abuse of its services. This extensive catch-all includes cybercriminal activity (malware hosting, phishing, etc.), malicious language, content that can endanger children, as well as sexually explicit content.

“We need to curb abuse that threatens our ability to provide these services, and we ask everyone to obey it. [our policies] To achieve this goal, “Google said in its policy document.

“After being notified of potential policy violations, we may review the content and take steps such as restricting access to the content, deleting the content, restricting or terminating users’ access to Google products. . “

However, separating legitimate files from content in violation of abuse policy is far from a clear method. In its policy document, Google explains that it may create “exceptions based on artistic, educational, documentary, or scientific considerations.” This suggests that the process contains editing elements.

It’s easy to imagine a scenario where a user’s files cannot be accessed without good reason. It’s also unclear, for example, whether your intimate photo violates your abuse policy or falls under an “artistic” exception.

As explained in the latest blog post, there are systems that request a review of the decision if someone feels that the file is unreasonably restricted, but how and how much the process is handled by Google. It is unknown if it will take some time.

TechRadar Pro asked Google to comment on how the new policy could confuse regular users and clarify the review process. The company issued the following statement:

“Google Drive is constantly working to protect the security and security of our users and society, always respecting privacy. Just as Gmail has long protected users from phishing and malware attacks. It’s important to have these same protections on Google Drive to maintain them. It’s as secure as possible for all users. ”

However, no information has been released regarding the possibility of misclassification of content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/google-drive-could-soon-start-locking-your-personal-files The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

