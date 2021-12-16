25 Startups Receive Launch Minnesota Innovation Grant





The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has announced a new round of Minnesota Innovation Grants. DEED has donated a total of $ 673,500 to 25 startups, 18 of which are owned by minorities, females, veterans or live in Minnesota.

Launch Minnesota was recently fully refunded with $ 3 million ($ 1.5 million annually over two years) allocated to the Innovation Grant Program. The organization has $ 826,500 in prize money for the year ending June 2022.

“Putting capital into the hands of the founders can make a big difference in their long-term success,” Minnesota Executive Director Neela Mollgaard said in a release. “We saw first-hand the difference it makes in the ability of startups and new technologies to grow.”

Since its inception in 2009, Launch Minnesota has provided more than $ 3.8 million to more than 115 startups across the state.

The 25 startups included in this round are:

2040 Energy, Hennepin County We are developing an air source heat pump designed to replace household gas / oil boilers with radiators. Ramsey County Allergy Medicine Development of a small, two-dose epinephrine delivery device. Ambient Intelligence develops real-time, non-contact patient monitoring technology for Hennepin County long-term care facilities. Beatrice Health, LLC. , Ramsey County A vulnerable adult caregiver is developing an app to monitor and identify people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Biovisics Medical, Inc., Wright County We are developing a physician-prescribed home digital treatment platform to slow or stop the progression of degenerative retinal disease. Canomiks, Inc., Olmsted County We are developing an AI-based platform for testing and certifying the biological efficacy and safety of the food, beverage and dietary supplement industry. Fybraworks Foods is developing a process for microbially growing real animal meat protein that is free of Ramsey County hormones and antibiotics. Hello Temp Inc., Hennepin County We are developing a labor matching platform for knowledge workers to enable SMEs to compete with Fortune 500 companies for flexible talent. Imago AI Inc in Ramsey County. Is developing an AI-enabled imaging system that automates food quality checks for food processing companies. IntelliU LLC. , Carver County MedTech Enterprises are developing enterprise software to help mitigate product risk using AI-driven requirements analysis. Kronfeld Motor Company, Hennepin County Programmable highway speed, human assistance, development of electric vehicles. LegalQ, Inc., HennepinCounty We are developing apps that connect legitimate consumers and lawyers. LifEngine Animal Health Laboratories Inc. uses Olmsted County gene editing technology to reprogram live cells for use as a cancer treatment in animals. Monicat Data, Ramsey County By connecting multiple data platforms, we are developing a platform to help teams simplify business reporting. NETZRO, SBC, Hennepin County We are developing an upcycling platform that captures industrial food and beverage by-products and transforms them into new sustainable upcycling food ingredients on a large scale. Nucleic Sensing Systems, LLC, Ramsey County We are developing technologies for autonomous detection and verification of organisms. Proserva Inc in Hennepin County. Has developed an integrated platform that provides teachers with remote, professional learning. Radwave Technologies, Inc., Ramsey County develops electromagnetic tracking solutions for use in minimally invasive and robotic surgery. Renew Power Systems, Inc., Hennepin County Developed a technology that allows users to stack renewable energy systems and store and use them during power generation through the microgrid of the local community. Runerra Technologies, Inc., HennepinCounty We are developing a platform to connect merchants with their local neighborhoods. We are developing a mobile ordering platform for shops in SitEat, Inc. and Hennepin County venues. UnPub Global, Hennepin County is developing an online program management platform that transforms analog or face-to-face education. UR TURN, SBC, Hennepin County Developing college / career preparation software solutions for junior high and high school students. xDot Medical, Inc., Hennepin County To reduce bleeding complications, we are developing an xCinch access control system for bloodless access site management for catheter-based therapies. Your Path, LLC. , Mille Lacs County We are developing technologies and services that connect people with virtual behavioral medicine on substance-related issues.

Launch Minnesota, led by DEED, aims to grow Minnesota’s startup ecosystem. Launched in March 2020, the LaunchMinnesota Network is a hub-and-spoke model designed to give startups access to resources and education wherever they are, including eight hubs and more than 80 partner organizations across the state. I am.

DEEDis is the state's leading economic development agency, driving recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development.

