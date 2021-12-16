Google rolls out e-commerce creator storefront





Like Shopify, Google will release a US beta of Qaya on Wednesday (December 15th), a platform that helps creators develop a web storefront to sell their products and services, according to the Google blog. have started.

Our project started with the simple idea that creators are the next generation of entrepreneurs. Nathanial Naddaff-Hafrey, co-founder and general manager of Qaya, says that as CEO of his business, he needs the same commercial tools as his successful founder. Since we started live testing in early 2021, we’ve learned a lot from Qaya’s creators, their fans, and other creator economy projects.

According to the blog, creators are using Qaya as a business hub for the entire web, linking from their social media accounts to the Qaya storefront, highlighting products and services hosted on other sites. Qaya provides a personalized URL with built-in payment capabilities.

Qaya provides customer management and analytics tools to help creators connect with viewers and understand performance. The platform also integrates with other Google products such as YouTube, facilitating cross-promotion across channels.

For now, Kaya is focusing on the United States, but Nadaf Huffrey said he hopes to soon expand it to other countries.

Following last month’s announcement, the beta release of Qayas announced that Google Pay will add a variety of features. This includes features that make it easy for sellers to build an online storefront.

Google Pay for Business, which attracts 10 million sellers, will debut MyShop. This will allow retailers to add photos, descriptions and prices to create an online storefront. After that, PYMNTS reports that merchants can share the link to the storefront on social media.

This fall, Google Pay expanded access to more than 80 banks in Switzerland, in addition to financial institutions in Australia, Bulgaria, Chile, Greece, Italy, Romania, Singapore and Ukraine.

