Ekeledo: Internet penetration, the key to digital adoption for innovation





Anna Ekeledo, Executive Director of AfriLabs, talks about the need to increase the penetration of the Internet in Africa to drive digital adoption. She also talked about what Afri Labs is doing to promote technology hubs in Africa, including Nigeria. Emma Okonji presents an excerpt:

Tell us about AfriLabs and its operations throughout Africa since its inception. AfriLabs is a network organization that supports the growth of technology hubs and their communities to foster potential entrepreneurs who will stimulate economic growth and social development in Africa. Founded in 2011 with five hubs in four African countries, it has grown exponentially over the last decade and now has more than 300 member hubs in 51 African countries. These hubs act as centers to provide support to African entrepreneurs, innovators, developers and young people, providing physical coworking and dedicated office space, training, business, legal and financial support. Help develop successful entrepreneurs who create jobs and develop innovative developments Solutions to African problems. At AfriLabs, we envision the prosperity of the innovation economy in Africa driven by the power of the community, and we do this through capacity building, financing, networking, policy recommendations, and providing reliable, insightful data. ..

How did AfriLabs explain and influence the growth of Africa’s technology ecosystem over the last decade? As you know, the African technology ecosystem has witnessed rising growth levels and a continuous rise in the Internet over the past few years. Penetration and digital adoption in Africa has created an impressive innovation boom across the African continent. Sectors such as trade, e-commerce, banking / finance, telecommunications, and health are some of the areas that are heavily influenced by technology and innovation. However, this growth did not occur in vacuum. This is primarily due to the technology / innovation hub, which has played a key role in fostering the innovation community, especially successful entrepreneurial systems. These hubs provide access to financing, capacity building, networking and knowledge sharing. Looking back at the 90s and early 2000s, very few linked sub-Saharan Africa to innovation. The level of infrastructure shortages on the continent increased, knowledge was less transmitted, and there was no environment for innovators to thrive. However, the emergence of support systems like AfriLabs has been crucial to the growth of a prosperous and inspiring innovation economy in Africa.

What are the main benefits that innovation hubs offer in developing potential entrepreneurs? Technology and innovation hubs within the AfriLabs network bring together innovators, entrepreneurs, developers and start-ups to help companies, developers, governments and investors build innovative products and businesses. .. We also provide incubation and acceleration support services such as product development, business, legal, financial and operational support. The hub also links start-ups to a larger network of investors and mentors and links to the market.

AfriLabs has more than 300 member hubs in 51 African countries and in 2011 achieved sensational growth from 5 hubs in 4 countries. What were the main drivers of this growth? I think three key factors, including the community, have influenced this growth: value and impact. As for the community, we are very strong in building the community and are a family of AfriLabs. In addition, we are constantly working with hub members and their community members to create and deliver value to them. Finally, we use influence and take a multi-stakeholder approach to build and influence the African Continent through an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation, as well as direct support for the hub. Focuses on.

What are the milestones you have achieved within your organization and as an individual? Over the last five years, I have set up the AfriLabs Secretariat (HQ) in Abuja, Nigeria, and have built strong teams in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana. .. As an organization, it has grown significantly from 5 hubs in 4 countries in 2011 to 40 hubs in 20 African countries in 2016, 320 hubs in more than 51 African countries and diaspora, and more than 1 million people. Entrepreneurs, innovators, developers and creatives. Since 2016, we have consistently held the largest gathering of innovation players each year, with different locations in Africa each year. These rallies were previously held in collaboration with the African Union in Ghana, Egypt, Tanzania and Ethiopia, and this year marks the 10th anniversary of Nigeria. As an organization and community, we have been actively working with other groups to influence policy across Africa.

Based on our consistent support for hubs through capacity building activities and programs with strong partners, we have recently introduced this type of hub management curriculum with content, toolkits and other forms of resources for African hubs. Launched the host AfriLabs Hub Academy. Developed by Africans and co-certified by Africa’s top institutions, the University of Strassmore in Kenya and Afri Labs. Finally, we launched the African Union’s Digital and Innovation Fellowship Program. This was done by Afri Labs, a fellowship with the support of GIZ, focused on identifying technology fellows across Africa and deploying them to various institutions of the African Union. Over the years, we have celebrated the development and multilateral and long-term agreements of the African Development Bank, Agence Franaise de Dveloppement (AFD), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), UNDP Accelerator Labs, Nigeria and Kenya. Ghana National Hub Network, GIZ, African Union.

Technology hubs and technology start-ups in Nigeria and most African countries lack the funding needed to expand. How does AfriLabs address these challenges? We understand the importance of funding a more sustainable African startup ecosystem and work with like-minded organizations to fund our networks and their communities. A recent initiative that we are very proud of is a joint initiative by the African Business Angel Network (ABAN), a matching fund for African startups, an innovation that will significantly increase investment in African startups. It is a Catalyst Africa with a typical model. , Increase the number of angel investors investing, increase the support system for startups through hubs, and provide data for better decision making by hubs, startups, investors and institutional investors. This pool acts as a matching or co-investment fund to encourage validated angel investors to invest in viable AfriLabs-related start-ups. The success of this initiative will lead to many benefits, including more funding and more properly monitored African start-ups. A hub that can attract and maintain quality start-ups and viable hub sustainability models. Angel investors who can invest in larger portfolios can significantly reduce risk through monitoring and reporting from the hub. Better visibility, transparency, objective impact reporting for funders, and an overall stronger and more sustainable African startup ecosystem.

What are some of the challenges you faced during this pandemic and what lessons you have learned in the future? During the pandemic, most of the planned activities, including physical engagement with community members across Africa, needed to be redesigned. In 2020, we canceled all physical workshops and scheduled annual meetings and virtualized everything. Members of our community also suffered loss of customers and financial losses from physical activity, which resulted in regular income. Despite these challenges, we harnessed the power of technology to drive the inclusion and participation of all stakeholders. During the pandemic, we took a virtual and hybrid approach to most activities, including workshops and annual meetings in Abuja, Nigeria.

We have also increased integration into technology solutions such as Healthtech, EdTech, Logistics tech and e-Commerce. In addition, we have developed programs such as EdTech and COVID Action. This included identifying innovative solutions to address the impact of COVID-19. To interact directly with rural communities and innovators, we needed to leverage local scouts within the community. He also directly recognized the importance of technology access to all segments of Africa’s population. This has motivated us to prioritize the inclusion of technology and the advocacy of affordable accessible broadband connections.

Gender inequality is widespread in the acquisition of technology skills in Africa. What can we do to deal with imbalances? We need to invest in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups owned and led by women to provide appropriate capacity building, mentorship and market opportunities. As society grows the digital economy, it is important to position women in this economy for success. This includes creating access and opportunities for girls to learn about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) research and career paths, and encouraging and expecting girls to join the STEM workforce. increase. First, all girls need to be sent to school through the education system. In addition, STEM courses must be compulsory in the early stages of primary and secondary education and in the first half of secondary education. The school also shows the various opportunities available by deliberately injecting stories of women’s contributions in the field of STEM and how pursuing advanced coursework in this field can help girls. is needed. This helps students see themselves in such areas and gives them the opportunity to find the one that suits them.

Simply put, how would you describe Anna Ekeledo? Anna is Executive Director of Afri Labs, a network of over 300 innovation hubs in 49 African countries. Lead AfriLabs to develop programs to support innovation hubs and other stakeholders in Africa, build partnerships and develop potential entrepreneurs to stimulate economic and social development in Africa.

Anna is an international speaker, trainer, innovation ecosystem builder and mentor. She is also an advisor. Among several advisory roles; a member of the Advisory Board of the African-European Innovation Partnership, an initiative supported by the European Commission, Working Group on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Negotiations, E-Commerce Forum Africa (E-Commerce Forum Africa) Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa for entrepreneurs, chairing the EFA).

She is EdTech Hub’s Regional Innovation Lead Africa, a world aimed at driving research and adoption of evidence-based educational technology in developing countries with the support of the World Bank, FCDO, Bill & Melinda Gates. The largest educational technology research and innovation project.

Prior to joining AfriLabs, he was involved in developing various impact-driven projects and new business units at organizations such as the Visiola Foundation, Wild Fusion Digital Center, Google, Lagos Business School Nigeria, and French global financial technology company Ingenico. Was there.

Anna is a member of the Africa-Europe Foundation Digital Strategy Task Force and is a member of the AU-EU Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), a high-level policy dialogue working group on science, technology and innovation.

Anna holds a first-class degree in psychology and a master’s degree from the University of Covenant, Nigeria. International Marketing Management from Leeds University Business School, University of Leeds, UK.

like this:

Like reading …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2021/12/16/ekeledo-internet-penetration-digital-adoption-key-to-tech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos