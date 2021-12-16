Google Pixel 6 now supports T-Mobile’s 5G band aggregation





Currently, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are the only phones with Google’s Tensor chip and don’t always work like Qualcomm or MediaTek hardware. This can be a problem in some cases, including current incompatibilities with DJI drones and cameras, and various support for carrier features. Thankfully, one possible drawback for T-Mobile’s Pixel 6 owners has been resolved.

The US T-Mobile network is testing low to medium bandwidth aggregation of 5G using the N41 and N71 bandwidths, which require more bandwidth for data connections. T-Mobile has already done this with LTE connections using bands 2, 4, 12, 66 and 71. The company also confirmed that 5G aggregation will be enabled on iPhone 13s and other phones “by the end of the year.” It will be added to the list later.

Most phones with the Snapdragon 888 chipset already support 5G aggregation software, which T-Mobile can handle every time you switch, but the Pixel 6 series with the Exynos 5123b modem includes support. I didn’t. The new Pixel 6 modem logs published on 4G / 5G Bands & Combos include a new aggregate combination of N71 and N41 that did not exist in previous logs generated from the Pixel 6 series (via Android Police). This is currently changing as it is. The new features seem to have arrived as part of the recent December feature drop update.

Now that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are ready to support 5G carrier aggregation on T-Mobile, the carrier still needs to enable network support. As mentioned earlier, there is no timeline as to when it will happen. The iPhone 13 will be aggregated first and other devices will be offered later.

If you’re considering buying a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, check out the detailed review of the Pixel 6 Pro to see why you think Pro is the best option for your smartphone. There’s also a dedicated Pixel 6 Pro camera review with photo and video samples.

