PS5 Controller Charger: Best Way to Charge DualSense Gamepad





With the launch of the PS5, the consoles that many are still struggling to get due to PS5 inventory issues are now available with a gorgeous new controller for using the PS5 DualSense controller!

This is the best controller PlayStation has ever offered and is superior on all platforms. It feels good, it pops nicely, and the extras such as light and sound that come out of it are sweet cake icing in the first place.

But if you have one, how do you charge it? There are several options to choose from.

How to charge the PS5 DualSense controller

Get the important details out of the way first with the type of charger your PS5 controller uses. The PS5 DualSense controller uses a USB-C connection port. This is becoming the standard for more and more gadgets and devices, so two more wires should already be knocked out. If you need a replacement, you can buy it cheaply.

The PS5 comes with one anyway, and we recommend connecting it to the console to charge it. From time to time, I get the updates that my controller needs. The only way to do that is to connect it this way and it can also be charged at the same time.

But if, like the author of this article, the console is on the other side of the room and it’s too far to charge and play comfortably, can you charge the PS5 controller on the wall? Fortunately, with USB-C wire, you can deliver at least 5 volts of power.

Most phones have a USB-C connection because the USB-C connection is the most common port, so take advantage of them. But when asked if I can use the iPhone charger to charge the PS5 controller, the answer is no. Apple seems to like making things difficult, and they have their own unique charging port.

If you need something that can charge up to two controllers at once with just a controller, you can also go to the charging station. This is a big investment.

Regardless of which method you use to charge the PS5 controller, look for a central orange glow to indicate that the connection has been established, then wait for it to turn blue to indicate that it is fully charged. increase.

This year, the Radio Times Christmas Double Issue will be on sale, featuring a two-week television, movie, radio list, reviews, special features, and star interviews. Also, if you’re looking for something to watch, check out the TV Guide.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter or visit our gaming and technology hub to get all the latest insights. Check the console for video game release schedules for all upcoming games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radiotimes.com/technology/gaming/ps5-controller-charger-how-to/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos