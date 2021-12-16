Google’s notes show plans to dismiss employees who do not comply with their vaccine obligations.





Vaccine mandates are not new in the United States and date back to the founding father of the United States.

Mountain View, CA-Google’s unvaccinated employees may soon need to use search engines to find job listings.

Mountain View, California’s leadership circulated a memo that reportedly showed the steps the company would take before dismissing employees who violated the company’s vaccine policy.

Citing an internal memo, CNBC reported that its 150,000 employees were already expected to notify the company about the status of the vaccine or apply for some accommodation. Google will contact those who have passed the deadline or have not yet been vaccinated. According to the report, these employees will be required to comply or take paid leave for approximately a month by January 18.

According to the report, the next will be an unpaid personal leave for up to 6 months, after which he will retire.

“Vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways to keep employees safe and in service,” a Google spokeswoman told Fox Business.

“We promise to do everything possible to help vaccinated employees do so and firmly support our vaccination policy,” said a spokesman. Said.

Google is headquartered in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Many companies like Google wanted most of their employees to return to the office in January, but the advent of the COVID-19 variant has weakened those hopes. The Wall Street Journal reported that about 41% of the workforce in major cities returned to their desks, citing Kattle Systems. The security company tracks access card swipes in office buildings.

Formerly Facebook Inc. Meta Platforms Inc., known as Meta Platforms Inc., said it would fully reopen its office by the end of January, while offering employees the option of delaying their return.

In August, Google postponed most workers’ return to the office until mid-January, in addition to requiring all employees to be vaccinated after the vast campus was fully reopened.

CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post at the time that Google would postpone its return to the global office until January 10. The company then announced that it would reassess the timing of the new year. According to the company, about 90% of offices are already open and 40% of employees are returning to face-to-face work.

Pichai said in August that countries and locations will be able to decide when to end their voluntary telecommuting policy “based on regional conditions that vary widely from office to office.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

