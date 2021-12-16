China Mobile to grow 5G through innovative apps





China Mobile, the world’s leading 5G operator in terms of network size and number of subscribers, is expanding 5G usage and traffic with innovative digital services.

Many of these are a combination of 5G and smart media technologies such as AI and AR and VR.

LiLin, vice president of Migu Culture and Technology, a technical services BG for Migu, an operator’s digital content subsidiary, said 5G consumer apps fall into two types: intrinsic and scalable.

Intrinsic applications take advantage of 5G’s core characteristics of high speed and low latency, he says.

Typical examples are apps such as 4k and 8k live broadcasts that require downlinks above 100Mbps. He said it would be difficult to achieve that using traditional 4G.

Certain apps, such as multi-channel ultra-high definition live broadcasts, multi-screen displays, VR-enabled esports and movies, and live VR broadcasts, will only work correctly on 5G.

In these cases, users need to increase their downstream rates to enjoy a completely immersive experience, he said.

In addition to bandwidth, another major strength of 5G is latency. If you need very low latency (for example, less than 10ms), 5G is the only network that can guarantee that your app will work properly.

This is especially true for apps built on 5G edges and edge-driven apps like cloud gaming.

In extensible applications, which are other types of apps, the core capabilities of 5G are combined with other technologies such as AI and video processing and rendering.

Introducing 5G’s incredible speed and capacity to improve the performance and distribution of these technologies.

Li cites the use of AI technology in audio and video production. Migu has introduced intelligent features such as smart editing, smart horizontal rotation, smart subtitles and special effects.

Last year, Mig said he had multiple 5G trials, including a VR live broadcast from Everest over China Mobile Network and a national day multi-channel 4k + 5G live broadcast.

We have also developed the ability to upgrade traditional 16-bit music to 24-bit, leveraging the higher bandwidth of 5G to provide better or 3D surround sound quality.

China Mobile is experimenting with new services nationwide, including the first 4k live broadcast of sporting events such as CBA and volleyball.

When it comes to commercial services, China Mobile has launched a new wave of 5G services at the recent Summer Olympics.

One is the ability to view and check tens of thousands of short videos spread across different media channels.

The number of viewers is very large and the experience is very good. The use of short videos for special effects during the Olympics is a good thing about advertising, Lee said.

Next, there is a quick push news service. The service is fast to produce and deliver, so you can produce and deliver short videos in just 10 minutes.

Lee said the ability to build partnerships across the industry is essential for Mig. To achieve growth in the new segment, Mig relied on collaboration between 5G Ultra HD and a gaming-centric industry partnership.

This content is sponsored by Huawei.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

