Can Google Build the Second Largest Home Development in History in the Bay Area?





Mountain View — As Google embarks on building an innovative Urban Village project, the second-largest housing development in the Bay Area, the city council is asking tech giants to ensure that they can fulfill their promises. ..

After the coronavirus pandemic caused havoc in the construction and development industry across the Bay Area, Mountain View officials were wary of the project’s 30-year construction schedule to ensure that the community’s interests really existed. Asked Google to negotiate development contract benchmarks and milestones delivered to.

At a city council meeting on Tuesday, members of the Mountain View council expressed concern about Google’s ambitious plans to build an walkable urban village in 127 acres of office parks in the North Bayshore district. Development requires 7,000 residential units and approximately 3.1 million square feet of office space, as well as rooms for shops, restaurants, open spaces, and potential school sites.

The North Bayshore project, second only to San Francisco’s Treasure Island housing development program, is Google’s overall vision of doubling the Bay Area as the center of continued growth for the technology sector amid a spill by some companies. Represents a part. The development of Downtown West in San Jose is an equally ambitious project aimed at an easy-to-walk public transport-oriented community.

Based in Mountain View, Google hopes to get a final environmental review and city approval in the first quarter of 2022, with its headquarters a little further away from the proposed neighborhood. Once approved, construction will begin about a year later and can take decades to complete.

Before that happens, council members will return to the negotiating table on Tuesday with details to ensure that elected officials have a say over the project’s 30-year timeline. I hope to clarify. Much discretion regarding the streamlined permit process to facilitate construction was said by city officials.

Council members like Allison Hicks are calling for its rationalization to include “regular check-ins to the council, some correction processes, and a time frame related to the interests of the community.”

City councilman Margaret Ave Koga said that 30 years from now, the biggest concern is that “nothing has been built”, and city officials benchmark every few years to check in to Google. I agree that it needs to be set. She said the council’s top priority should be how the city can “build something reliably.”

“I don’t want a half-hearted neighborhood or phase,” said Abe Koga. “If only four phases are built, how can we guarantee that it will have the perfect neighborhood we want and will remain independent as a neighborhood in the future?”

Koga Abe also questioned whether the deal the city was getting from Google was correct and urged city officials to weigh the current plan against other 30-year agreements in similar cities.

Councilor Sally Lieber said he wanted to make sure they were getting “at least as much as any other community.”

Another top priority is to ensure that affordable homes are built. The current plan is that it’s up to non-profit developers to build homes on land where Google is dedicated to using the city. Councilor Allison Hicks advocated the creation of a community land trust for independent and affordable housing.

“It’s not institutional, it’s a form of ownership, and we have members of our low-income community who are very active and thoughtful. This is what they may be interested in,” Hicks said. ..

Members of the council also considered options with the Mountain View Wisman School District to place the primary school in a dedicated urban space within the project area.

“My biggest concern is the rapid delivery of affordable homes and the disposal of land for new school campuses,” said city councilman Lucas Ramirez. “We need to work with the school district to understand the concerns and legal obligations they may have and to help us understand what our constraints are. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/12/15/can-google-build-the-bay-areas-second-largest-residential-development-in-history The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos