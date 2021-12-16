Cybereason announces availability of AI-powered Cybereason XDR and EDR on Google Cloud Marketplace





Boston, December 15, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –XDR company Cybereason today at Google Cloud Marketplace with Cybereason Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Cybereason Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Announced that the solution is available. The AI-driven Cybereason platform provides endpoints, user personas, clouds, and application workspaces with record speeds and unprecedented protection on a planetary scale. Google Cloud customers are now able to quickly deploy the Cybereason platform to better protect their organizations from advanced cyberattacks.

The Google Cloud Marketplace allows users to quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud Marketplace makes it easy to launch familiar software packages using services such as Compute Engine and Cloud Storage without having to manually configure them.

The cloud-native Cybereason platform automates the prevention, detection, and response of complex cyberattacks, guides analysts through security operations and incident response, and enables accurate, proactive threat hunting at an unprecedented pace. Make it possible.

Planetary Conservation: AI-driven XDR captures petabytes of data from the entire planet’s IT environment with Cybereason MalOp, which analyzes over 23 trillion security events per week for immediate detection and incident response. It combines the unique features of Google Chronicle that you normalize with. -Scale protection. Operation-centric detection and response: Instead of receiving alerts for individual events, users can instantly understand the overall attack progression across all devices, user identities, applications, and cloud deployments and terminate them immediately. increase. Cybereason MalOp provides automated, guided response actions to reduce human error, improve analysts’ skills, and respond 10 times faster than competing solutions. Predicting Attacker Behavior: Defenders can move from a labor-intensive alert-centric attitude to predictive operations-a central model. Through context-rich correlations, Cybereason XDR identifies subtle signs of malicious behavior and predicts the next steps that an attacker might anticipate and block in advance.

“By providing AI-driven Cybereason XDR and EDR on the Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations can protect their ever-expanding attack surface and work styles of their employees anywhere in the world, predicting attacks on a planetary scale. You can understand and finish, “says Yonatan. Striem-Amit, Chief Technology Officer, co-founder of Cybereason.

“The driving force behind the Cybereason platform is the patented MalOp detection engine, capable of analyzing and correlating over 23 trillion security events per week, for all devices, user IDs, applications, and It reveals a complete attack story across cloud deployments to help organizations instantly understand, if they are under attack, “added Striem-Amit.

Cybereason and Google Cloud are dedicated to working with Defender to end cyberattacks from endpoints to businesses and everywhere. Learn more about Cybereason XDR and Cybereason EDR on the Google Cloud Marketplace, browse ransomware defense resources, schedule demotodays, and how organizations can benefit from an operational-centric approach to security. Learn what you can do.

About Cybereason

Cybereason is an XDR company that partners with Defenders to end attacks across endpoints, the cloud, and the enterprise ecosystem. Only the AI-driven Cybereason XDR platform provides unbeatable predictive prevention, detection, and response to the latest ransomware and advanced attack techniques. Cybereason MalOp instantly provides context-sensitive attack intelligence to all affected devices, users, and systems with unmatched speed and accuracy. Cybereason transforms threat data into actionable decisions at the speed of business. Cybereason is a Boston-based, privately held international company with clients in more than 40 countries.

