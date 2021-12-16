Google suspends and fires employees who do not comply with vaccine obligations





A recent White House executive order states that companies with “more than 100 employees” need to “ensure that each worker is fully vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 at least weekly.” Announced the policy of. Employees must be vaccinated by January 4th.

In response to this order, Google distributed the notes obtained by CNBC, detailing plans to comply with the order and return employees to the Mountain View office.

According to CNBC, Google will begin contacting unregistered employees on December 18 to seek proof of vaccination. On January 18, unvaccinated employees who were not medically or religiously exempted were given a 30-day “paid leave” followed by a 6-month “unpaid” including a 3-month full benefit. You will receive “personal leave”. Then if the employee still doesn’t comply, Google will terminate them.

Workers who do work that does not require them to enter the office at all may be granted permission to “work remotely and permanently”, but in most cases they may return to the office three days a week. Expected.

“As mentioned earlier, vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our employees safe and keep their services running,” Google said in a statement. “We promise to do everything possible to help vaccinated employees do so and firmly support our vaccination policy.”

Google has launched this policy in the United States and says it will extend it to offices in other countries “as local regulations allow”.

Executive orders are currently facing legal issues that could be overturned by the Supreme Court and could disrupt Google’s plans.

Without legal pressure, many Google employees would remain unvaccinated. CNBC recently obtained an internal manifesto signed by at least 600 employees, “compulsory” to “justify the principles of Google employee division and unequal treatment based on personal beliefs and decisions.” I complained about my obligations.

Given that Google employs 140,000 workers, Google employees in the manifest are a small part of the team. But even the few unvaccinated workers can endanger Google’s various federal contracts if they aren’t complied with. It also increases the likelihood of future COVID-19 outbreaks on Google’s campus.

