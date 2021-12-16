Delaware, these innovators won the 2021 Technical.ly Award





It’s here!

The Technical.ly Awards are back to honor some of the most influential innovators last year. In 2021, instead of posting and announcing the winners in Zoom, we decided to hold the awards ceremony in public Slack. There, candidates, colleagues, and community members gathered to network and watch short presentation videos in each category.

This year, Delaware had four categories. Invention of the Year, Tech Leader of the Year, Business of the Year, Culture Builder of the Year. As determined by the open ballot, the winners are:

Invention of the Year — Danio Wellness

Affordable, accessible and user-friendly health care apps are always a welcome invention for non-health insurance people, but the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the health care gap and brings digital health care options. With more people looking for it, it’s easy to see why. Danio Wellness was selected as the 2021 Delaware Invention of the Year.

Technology Leader of the Year — Hattie Duplechain, Program Manager, Delaware Innovation Space

DIS has been supporting the growth of STEM startups for many years, but Science, Inc. managed by Duplechain. The incubator has actually unveiled the impact of the STEM startup ecosystem in Delaware.

Business of the Year — Hx Innovation

Von and Nicole Homer made a splash in the 2021 Startup 302 Pitch Contest and funded a Middletown-based neuroergonomic shoe company. In addition to shoe innovation, especially for people with injuries and disabilities, Homers works with young people who are underrated in the FAME Summer Program to teach the science behind athletic shoes.

Culture Builder of the Year — The Chemours CEO Mark Newman

Since its inception in 2014, Newman has been appointed CEO of The Chemours earlier this year after helping establish a DuPont spin-off company. As a leader in a chemical company, he takes social justice initiatives as seriously as science, supporting the future of employee networks and chemical scholarships. , Benefits students studying STEM at HBCU.

Surprise: This year’s entire invention of Technical.ly is Danio Wellness

In addition to the winners determined by the general public, the editors of Technical.ly chose from local winners and nominated overall winners in each category. And the winner of this year’s overall invention of the year is none other than Danio Wellness.

How did you make the call? Examine the five markets to determine who best represents each category of leaders, depending on who feels they are ready to best shape the future of the industry or influence the community. Did. Looking back on 2021, that is their year.

Congratulations to the winners and the winners!

###

Thanks to everyone who attended the “live” ceremony at Slack and helped celebrate these wonderful people and businesses. Join us to see all the congratulations messages, and hey, stick for the community.

Join Technical.ly Slack-30-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/delaware/2021/12/15/technically-awards-winners/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos