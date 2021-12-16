Google Pixel Watch face is leaking





Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

TL; DR

The new Wear OS 3 watch face may be leaked and first appear on the rumored Google Pixel Watch. There are 10 in total, and the digital side and the analog side are mixed. One watch face flaunts the Fitbit integration of the platform.

Wear OS 3 has been well received so far. However, only one smartwatch is running on the platform, and Samsung’s software overlays are highly customized. This makes it difficult to see which element is Samsung and which element belongs to Google’s Stock Wear OS 3 build.

Thanks to the Wear OS emulator update on Tuesday, we were able to see Wear OS 3 early without having to tweak Samsung’s skins and software. You can see Google’s stock price setting menu, battery screen, watch face selection page, etc.

Now, we see more non-Samsung operating systems. On Wednesday, 9to5Google found 10 different watchface examples hidden in the APK. I’m not sure if these will appear on the rumored Google Pixel Watch, but they should appear on future Wear OS 3 devices.

The first four are all digital. It’s a mix of simple and big options, a complex digital face, and a numbered dial watch face reminiscent of the first Moto 360 smartwatch.

The next digital watch face is exciting because the Fitbit logo will stand out as complex over time. This suggests that Fitbits’ integration into the Wear OS platform will happen quickly and without delay.

The following two digital clock faces show time above in a relaxed and colorful beach atmosphere.

Finally, there are four analog watch faces. The first shows a small analog clock with three complex elements on the sides. The last three are very simple watch faces that show dates and slots to add some complexity to the screen.

Some of these watch faces have long appeared in the digital rendering of the Google Pixel Watch, which was allegedly launched a few weeks ago. This suggests that these watch faces are dedicated to the Google Pixel Watch, or could at least debut on smartwatches each time they are announced.

It’s always important to get rid of leaks on your Google Pixel Watch with a grain of salt. But if you look at how these watch faces come from the Wear OS 3 emulator, you’ll end up seeing them better on your smartwatch.

What are your thoughts on these potential Google Pixel Watch faces? Which do you like better?

