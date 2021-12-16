NIU Today | Innovation and Technology Win Senior Design Day





The NIUs College of Engineering and Engineering Technology (CEET) congratulates the two teams awarded by the Engineering Technology Alumni Association on Senior Design Day, December 3, 2021.

The Senior Design Program is a course that engineering and engineering students take before graduation and embarks on a climax project that applies what they have learned through education at NIU. This program provides a hands-on learning experience that provides an opportunity for engineers to see how they work in the workplace.

The Senior Design Program is a high point in our student education. They apply the knowledge they have acquired in the classroom to put together concepts and theories and build prototypes and processes, says Dr. Dean Donald Peterson. Of CEET of NIU. It gives them the opportunity to hit the ground running at work. He said senior design projects are often seen as the student’s first professional achievement.

The winning project in the Industrial Systems Engineering (ISYE) category was sponsored by the Aurora Specialty Textiles Group. The title of the project was to use space in the chemical mixing area and improve material flow. Team members Allie Schneider, Argyle OLeary, and Samuel Vilmeus were given the task of assessing mixed areas of chemicals and corresponding storage locations at a corporate facility in Yorkville, Illinois. Students recommended a layout that would reduce unnecessary movement between the mixing area and the production floor and improve space utilization.

Motorola Solutions Inc will be in the ISYE category this semester. And there were two additional senior design projects sponsored by SKF USA.

In the Engineering Technology Division, students Brandon Antonio, Chorey Burgess, Allen Melzer, and Griffin Ozog are working on a vertical farming sensor array project that can be used as part of a system that automatically detects and manages plant health in a vertical farming environment. Won the championship. .. This work is part of a study undertaken by Kevin Martin, a professor of engineering technology, and the William Mills Building Energy Efficiency, Ergonomics and Management (BEEEAM) lab.

The BEEEAM Lab was founded to study light-related issues and focuses on three major research areas: human-centered intelligent building control systems, reconfigurable lighting tests, and lamp design and testing. I am. BEEEAM is currently working with the Illinois Science and Energy Innovation Foundation (ISEIF) on a consumer outreach program to educate consumers on energy efficiency and electric smart meters.

Senior design programs are made possible by clients and sponsors who present the challenges facing the organization to the student team. CEET is currently looking for projects for the 2022-2023 academic year. For more information on the Senior Design Program and how to present your Senior Design Project, please visit go.niu.edu / Senior Design Day.

