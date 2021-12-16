BBH uses tech route to launch Jollibee chickennwich





Food advertising and tech stories rarely come together. Jollibee, the largest fast food chain brand in the Philippines, has taken a quirky route and deliberately moved the latest innovation, Chicknwich, away from the classic food story.

The film conceptualized by BBH Singapore takes clues to the launch of high-tech products and overlays them on chicken sandwich recipes.

Founded in 1978, Jollibee is a dominant player in the Filipino market, famous for its specialty dishes such as chicken joy, humburger and jolly spaghetti. We have also set up more than 290 branches in markets such as the US, Canada, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, Italy and the United Kingdom, moving beyond the domestic market.

Launch film:

Chicken Witch has been touted as the biggest chicken innovation after Jollibee’s most famous product, Chicken Joy, since it first opened in the 1970s.

To highlight and change people’s thinking about the entire chicken sandwich category, brand teams and creative agencies have decided to follow a playbook on launching high-tech products. This product reveals that the film parody was filmed in Prague and directed by Louis Nieto of Stink Films.

Therefore, innovation, the chicken witch, is positioned as something that is not a regular chicken sandwich. It consists of a super-sized chicken display, a spatial surround crunch, and other carefully constructed components, finished with a smooth brioche finish. It also includes a personal handheld device to meet the desire for the ultimate upgrade of chicken sandwiches. It outperforms its competitors in both taste and storage size.

Sascha Kuntze, Chief Creative Officer at BBH Singapore, explained the idea and said: He added that the hype and excitement with a clear product focus was what we wanted to do for this launch movie. Interestingly, this project follows the previous A Message from the Future campaign conceptualized by BBH earlier this year.

According to film director Louis Nieto, beyond the realm of food, he creatively portrays Chikunich as a unique innovation like the long-awaited flagship release from our favorite tech brand. The idea was to do it.

